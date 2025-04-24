Jason Kidd Joins Ownership Group of Premier League's Everton
Jason Kidd is joining an exclusive club that includes American sports stars Tom Brady, LeBron James, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.
The Hall of Famer and one-time Cal basketball star has joined the ownership group of the English Premier League soccer club Everton, the team announced.
Currently the coach of the Dallas Mavericks, Kidd, 52, has signed on with the U.S. firm that took over Everton in December. Executive chairman Marc Watts called the Oakland native “an incredible resource for Everton,” according to an ESPN story.
Other English soccer clubs have folded high-profile American sports stars into their ownership groups. Brady, the Bay Area-raised seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, became a minority owner and advisory board chairman for Birmingham in 2023. James became involved with Liverpool in 2011 and professional golfers Spieth and Thomas invested in the firm that owns Leeds United.
Kidd, a consensus All-America point guard at Cal as a sophomore in 1993-94, was a 10-time NBA All-Star and a two-time Olympic champion during his playing days. He has previously coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
"I'm honored to be joining Everton's ownership at such an important moment," Kidd said in a statement. "With a new stadium on the horizon and a bright future ahead, it's a great moment to come on board.”
Everton, a member of the Premier League since 1954, currently resides in 13th place in the 20-team league. But there is an optimism surrounding the franchise, soon to move into its new 52,888-seat riverfront stadium in Liverpool.
In his statement announcing Kidd as a new part owner, Watts said, "As one of the NBA's greatest players and now a successful coach, his knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource for Everton.
"He is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans and will bring a deeper understanding of high performance as we collectively strive to build a brighter future.”
Everton, founded in 1878, is one of the oldest and most respected soccer clubs in England. The team won the first of its nine First Division titles in 1890-91 but has not claimed a championship since 1986-87.
Kidd joined Roundhouse Capital Holdings, part of The Friedkin Group, which purchased Everton from British-Iranian billionaire Farhad Moshiri. The Friedkin Group also owns Serie A club AS Roma.
