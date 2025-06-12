SI

Knicks Insider Shared Interesting Reason Why Team Is Pursuing Employed Head Coaches

There's apparently a method to the Knicks' madness.

New York Knicks forward Achiuwa (5) sets a pick against Indiana Pacers guard Mathurin or Knicks guard Brunson during the Eastern Conference finals.
New York Knicks forward Achiuwa (5) sets a pick against Indiana Pacers guard Mathurin or Knicks guard Brunson during the Eastern Conference finals.
The New York Knicks are shooting their shot with their head coaching search after the team parted ways with Tom Thibodeau following their Eastern Conference finals loss at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.

Thibodeau's departure mere days after the Knicks' postseason exit sparked confusion, and the beginning of the team's search for his replacement hasn't helped. The Knicks have reportedly canvassed the league, requesting to interview head coaches who already have jobs. The requests have been denied again and again, and led to a lot of jokes from NBA fans. But a new report attempted to explain why the Knicks may be taking the bold strategy.

According to The Athletic's James Edwards III, the Knicks are simply trying to see who's available and who isn't. And the franchise isn't in a big rush to make a hire because they currently possess the only head coaching vacancy in the league. The Denver Nuggets removed the interim tag from new head coach David Adelman, and the Phoenix Suns hired Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as their new coach, leaving the Knicks as the only vacancy remaining.

The Knicks have reportedly requested to interview a handful of employed coaches around the NBA, most recently Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan. New York has also requested to interview Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder. Each request has been denied.

You never know if you don't ask, I guess.

