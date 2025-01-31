No. 19 Cal Women Lose at Home to No. 15 North Carolina
The 19th-ranked Cal women's basketball team suffered its first home loss of the season on Thursday, as No. 15 North Carolina defeated the Bears 65-52 at Haas Pavilion.
Ioanna Krimili set a Cal single-season record for three-pointers when she made her third triple of the game in the third quarter. That gave her 65 three-pointers for the season, surpassing the previous record of 64 set by Jennifer Self in 1991-92. She finished with four three-pointers and 20 points, but it was not enough.
Cal 's record slipped to18-4 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. Cal had been 11-0 at home this season before Thursday's loss to North Carolina (19-4, 7-3 ACC). The Tar Heels are now 5-0 in games played on its opponent's home court and 9-1 in all games played away from home.
Besides the loss, Cal also lost Michelle Onyiah, who had to be helped off the court with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter with what apeared to be a significant injury. She scored 14 points.
Cal lost this game in the fourth quarter, when it scored just seven points and was 2-for-12 from the field.
Cal trailed by just two points after three quarters, but the Bears missed their first seven field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter to help the Tar Heels increase their lead to nine points at 56-47 with 4:11 remaining.
North Carolina led by 11 points early in the third quarter, but the Bears rallied to get within one point midway through the third period, which ended with North Carolina holding a two-point lead at 47-45.
An intentional foul on North Carolina's Alyssa Ustby with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave Cal a chance to tie, but Krimi;li made only one of the two resulting free throws and North Carolina stole the ensuing Cal inbounds pass..
The Tar Heels scored the final seven points to the second quarter to take a 33-26 lead at halftime.
Cal’s Michelle Onyiah led all scorers in the first half with 10 points, all coming in the first quarter on 5-or-5 shooting.
Cal’s only lead in the first half was at 2-0, although the Bears tied the score at 26-26 with 4:09 left in the second quarter on a bucket by Marta Suarez. But a follow basket by Alyssa Ustby, and inside shot by Lexi Donarski and a three-pointer by Donarski gave North Carolina a seven-point lead at intermission.
Cal shot 44% from the field in the first half and was 2-for-9 on three-pointers. Both triples were scored by Krimili, who tied the Cal single-season record for three-pointers with her second three-pointer, which gave her 46 for the season. She had eight first-half points.
NOTES: Thursday’s game was the first time two top-20 teams met at Haas Pavilion since the then-No. 14 Golden Bears hosted then-No. 1 UConn on Dec. 22, 2018.
Cal’s 18-3 record before Thursday’s game represented the Golden Bears best record after 21 games since 2012-13, when Cal began the season 30-2 and reached the NCAA tournament Final Four.
North Carolina entered Thursday’s game leading the ACC in both scoring defense, allowing 54.9 points, and field-goal percentage defense, at 34.7%.
