Five of SI's 50 Prep All-America Finalists Headed to Pac-12 Schools
Five players from Sports Illustrated’s 50 nominees for high school basketball All-America status have committed to Pac-12 schools.
SI released its list of 50 finalists on Monday, with the SI All-America team as well as player of the year to be announced in April. Forty-five of the 50 nominees are seniors, and five underclassmen are also on the list.
None of the three players who signed with Cal in November – forward Obinna Anyanwu of Cathedral High in San Diego, guard Marsalis Roberson of Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland and small forward Sam Alajiki of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J. – is among the 50 All-America nominees.
However, two are headed to Oregon and one is bound for Stanford, Washington and UCLA.
One Bay Area resident is among the nominees – Nathan Bittle, a 6-foot-11 center from Prolific Prep Academy and Napa Christian Academy. Bittle has already committed to Oregon. Click here for a video and evaluation of Bittle
Oregon’s other commitment among the 50 All-America nominees is Johnathan Lawson, a forward from Memphis, Tenn. Click here for a video and evaluation of Lawson
Stanford’s top-50 commitment is from small forward Harrison Ingram of Dallas, Texas, and Saint Mark's School of Texas. This is the second year in a row the Cardinal has landed an elite high school player after getting Ziaire Williams in 2020. Click here for an evaluation of Ingram:
All-America nominee Peyton Watson, a small forward from Long Beach Poly, has committed to UCLA, and you can click here for a video and evaluation of Watson.
Center Jackson Grant of Olympia, Wash., will play for the Washington Huskies, and see an assessment and video of Grant by clicking here.
The COVID-19 pandemic made the selections difficult, but choices were made based on club games, showcases and the start of high school seasons.
(Click here for the initial list of SI’s 99 All-America candidates.)
Here is the entire list of the 50 All-America nominees. (You will note that 12 are still undecided about the college they will attend. Only two of the 50 are from California):
PF/C Chet Holmgren / Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy) – Undecided
C Paolo Banchero / Seattle, Wash. (O'Dea) – Duke
SG Jaden Hardy / Henderson, Nev. (Coronado) – Undecided
PF Michael Foster / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – Undecided
SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. / Sussex, Wis. (Hamilton) – Undecided
PF Jabari Smith Jr. / Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek) – Auburn
PG Kennedy Chandler / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Tennessee
SF A.J. Griffin / White Plains, N.Y. (Archbishop Stepinac) – Duke
PF Moussa Diabate / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Michigan
C Nathan Bittle / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Oregon
PG JD Davison / Letohatchee, Ala. (Calhoun) – Alabama
SG Caleb Houston / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Michigan
SG Aminu Mohamed / Springfield, Mo. (Greenwood Laboratory) – Georgetown
SG Trevor Keels / Fairfax, Va. (Paul VI Catholic) – Undecided
SG Max Christie / Rolling Meadows, Ill. (Rolling Meadows) – Michigan State
PG Daeshun Ruffin / Jackson, Miss. (Callaway) – Ole Miss
SG Hunter Sallis / Omaha, Neb. (Millard North) – Undecided
C Efton Reid / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Undecided
SF Kendall Brown / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Baylor
F Benny Williams / Bowie, Md. (St. Andrew's Episcopal) – Syracuse
C Daimion Collins / Atlanta, Texas (Atlanta) – Kentucky
SG Langston Love / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Baylor
SG Matt Cleveland / Alpharetta, Ga. (Pace Academy) – Florida State
C Charles Bediako / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Undecided
SF Harrison Ingram / Dallas, Texas (Saint Mark's School of Texas) – Stanford
SF Malaki Branham / Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent-St. Mary) – Ohio State
PF Bryce Hopkins / Oak Park, Ill. (Fenwick) – Kentucky
SG Bryce McGowens / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Nebraska
PG Frankie Collins / Chandler, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Michigan
SF Josh Minott / Boca Raton, Fla. (St. Andrew's School) – Memphis
PG Jalen Warley / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Florida State
C Jerrell Colbert / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – LSU
SG Dallan “Deebo” Coleman / Callahan, Fla. (West Nassau) – Georgia Tech
PF Caleb Furst / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Blackhawk Christian) – Purdue
SG Chance Moore / Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern) – Arkansas
SF Peyton Watson / Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Polytechnic) – UCLA
PF DaRon Holmes / Goodyear, Ariz. (AZ Compass Prep) – Dayton
PG Rashool Diggins / Warminster, Pa. (Archbishop Wood Catholic) – Connecticut
C Jackson Grant / Olympia, Wash. (Olympia) – Washington
PF Arthur Kaluma / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – UNLV
PG Nolan Hickman / Mt. Pleasant, Utah (Wasatch Academy) – Kentucky
PF Zach Clemence / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Kansas
SF Johnathan Lawson / Memphis, Tenn. (Wooddale) – Oregon
SG Brandin Podziemski / Delafield, Wis. (St. John's Northwestern Academies) – Undecided
PG Breon Pass / Reidsville, N.C. (Reidsville) - N.C. State
Underclassmen
F Jalen Duren / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Undecided
SF Emoni Bates / Ypsilanti, Mich. (Ypsi Prep) - Michigan State
CG Skyy Clark / Nashville, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy) - Kentucky
PG Scoot Henderson / Mariette, Ga. (Kell) – Undecided
DJ Wagner / Camden, N.J. (Camden) - Undecided