Five of SI's 50 Prep All-America Finalists Headed to Pac-12 Schools

Oregon lands two of the nominees for high school basketball All-America team

Five players from Sports Illustrated’s 50 nominees for high school basketball All-America status have committed to Pac-12 schools.

SI released its list of 50 finalists on Monday, with the SI All-America team as well as player of the year to be announced in April. Forty-five of the 50 nominees are seniors, and five underclassmen are also on the list.

None of the three players who signed with Cal in November – forward Obinna Anyanwu of Cathedral High in San Diego, guard Marsalis Roberson of Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland and small forward Sam Alajiki of St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J. – is among the 50 All-America nominees.

However, two are headed to Oregon and one is bound for Stanford, Washington and UCLA.

One Bay Area resident is among the nominees – Nathan Bittle, a 6-foot-11 center from Prolific Prep Academy and Napa Christian Academy. Bittle has already committed to Oregon. Click here for a video and evaluation of Bittle

Oregon’s other commitment among the 50 All-America nominees is Johnathan Lawson, a forward from Memphis, Tenn. Click here for a video and evaluation of Lawson

Stanford’s top-50 commitment is from small forward Harrison Ingram of Dallas, Texas, and Saint Mark's School of Texas. This is the second year in a row the Cardinal has landed an elite high school player after getting Ziaire Williams in 2020. Click here for an evaluation of Ingram:

All-America nominee Peyton Watson, a small forward from Long Beach Poly, has committed to UCLA, and you can click here for a video and evaluation of Watson.

Center Jackson Grant of Olympia, Wash., will play for the Washington Huskies, and see an assessment and video of Grant by clicking here.

The COVID-19 pandemic made the selections difficult, but choices were made based on club games, showcases and the start of high school seasons.

(Click here for the initial list of SI’s 99 All-America candidates.)

Here is the entire list of the 50 All-America nominees. (You will note that 12 are still undecided about the college they will attend. Only two of the 50 are from California):

PF/C Chet Holmgren / Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy) – Undecided

C Paolo Banchero / Seattle, Wash. (O'Dea) – Duke

SG Jaden Hardy / Henderson, Nev. (Coronado) – Undecided

PF Michael Foster / Phoenix, Ariz. (Hillcrest Prep) – Undecided

SF Patrick Baldwin Jr. / Sussex, Wis. (Hamilton) – Undecided

PF Jabari Smith Jr. / Tyrone, Ga. (Sandy Creek) – Auburn

PG Kennedy Chandler / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Tennessee

SF A.J. Griffin / White Plains, N.Y. (Archbishop Stepinac) – Duke

PF Moussa Diabate / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Michigan

C Nathan Bittle / Napa, Calif. (Prolific Prep) – Oregon

PG JD Davison / Letohatchee, Ala. (Calhoun) – Alabama

SG Caleb Houston / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Michigan

SG Aminu Mohamed / Springfield, Mo. (Greenwood Laboratory) – Georgetown

SG Trevor Keels / Fairfax, Va. (Paul VI Catholic) – Undecided

SG Max Christie / Rolling Meadows, Ill. (Rolling Meadows) – Michigan State

PG Daeshun Ruffin / Jackson, Miss. (Callaway) – Ole Miss

SG Hunter Sallis / Omaha, Neb. (Millard North) – Undecided

C Efton Reid / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Undecided

SF Kendall Brown / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Baylor

F Benny Williams / Bowie, Md. (St. Andrew's Episcopal) – Syracuse

C Daimion Collins / Atlanta, Texas (Atlanta) – Kentucky

SG Langston Love / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Baylor

SG Matt Cleveland / Alpharetta, Ga. (Pace Academy) – Florida State

C Charles Bediako / Bradenton, Fla. (IMG Academy) – Undecided

SF Harrison Ingram / Dallas, Texas (Saint Mark's School of Texas) – Stanford

SF Malaki Branham / Akron, Ohio (St. Vincent-St. Mary) – Ohio State

PF Bryce Hopkins / Oak Park, Ill. (Fenwick) – Kentucky

SG Bryce McGowens / Greenville, S.C. (Legacy Early College Charter) – Nebraska

PG Frankie Collins / Chandler, Ariz. (Compass Prep) – Michigan

SF Josh Minott / Boca Raton, Fla. (St. Andrew's School) – Memphis

PG Jalen Warley / West Chester, Pa. (Westtown) – Florida State

C Jerrell Colbert / Germantown, Tenn. (Houston) – LSU

SG Dallan “Deebo” Coleman / Callahan, Fla. (West Nassau) – Georgia Tech

PF Caleb Furst / Fort Wayne, Ind. (Blackhawk Christian) – Purdue

SG Chance Moore / Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern) – Arkansas

SF Peyton Watson / Long Beach, Calif. (Long Beach Polytechnic) – UCLA

PF DaRon Holmes / Goodyear, Ariz. (AZ Compass Prep) – Dayton

PG Rashool Diggins / Warminster, Pa. (Archbishop Wood Catholic) – Connecticut

C Jackson Grant / Olympia, Wash. (Olympia) – Washington

PF Arthur Kaluma / Glendale, Ariz. (Dream City Christian) – UNLV

PG Nolan Hickman / Mt. Pleasant, Utah (Wasatch Academy) – Kentucky

PF Zach Clemence / Wichita, Kan. (Sunrise Christian Academy) – Kansas

SF Johnathan Lawson / Memphis, Tenn. (Wooddale) – Oregon

SG Brandin Podziemski / Delafield, Wis. (St. John's Northwestern Academies) – Undecided

PG Breon Pass / Reidsville, N.C. (Reidsville) - N.C. State

Underclassmen

F Jalen Duren / Montverde, Fla. (Montverde Academy) – Undecided

SF Emoni Bates / Ypsilanti, Mich. (Ypsi Prep) - Michigan State

CG Skyy Clark / Nashville, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy) - Kentucky

PG Scoot Henderson / Mariette, Ga. (Kell) – Undecided

DJ Wagner / Camden, N.J. (Camden) - Undecided