SI All-American Candidate Jackson Grant Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Jackson Grant
Projected Position: Center
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 195 pounds
School: Olympia (Wash.)
Committed to: Washington 

Frame: Lean and long frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Grant is an athletic and mobile big with great footwork and agility. His motor remains in overdrive and his quickness allows him to out-maneuver opposing players for positioning in the paint. 

Instincts: Grant has a high basketball IQ and anticipates well on both ends of the floor, whether it’s overall positioning or timing on shot blocks. He’s highly efficient as a back-to-the-basket scorer and finishes with both hands. 

Polish: Grant thrives as a low-post scorer but also has the ability to step out and knock down the 15-footer. He has a soft touch around the rim with great hands and is a strong rebounder on both ends. Grant is dangerous in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-slip because of his IQ and anticipation ability. 

Bottom Line: Grant isn’t confused about who he is on the court and plays to his strengths at all times. His low-post scoring ability and positioning on both ends of the floor will make him an instant-impact player for the Huskies. 

Basketball

