SI All-American Candidate Jackson Grant Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Jackson Grant

Projected Position: Center

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-9, 195 pounds

School: Olympia (Wash.)

Committed to: Washington

Frame: Lean and long frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Grant is an athletic and mobile big with great footwork and agility. His motor remains in overdrive and his quickness allows him to out-maneuver opposing players for positioning in the paint.

Instincts: Grant has a high basketball IQ and anticipates well on both ends of the floor, whether it’s overall positioning or timing on shot blocks. He’s highly efficient as a back-to-the-basket scorer and finishes with both hands.

Polish: Grant thrives as a low-post scorer but also has the ability to step out and knock down the 15-footer. He has a soft touch around the rim with great hands and is a strong rebounder on both ends. Grant is dangerous in the pick-and-roll and pick-and-slip because of his IQ and anticipation ability.

Bottom Line: Grant isn’t confused about who he is on the court and plays to his strengths at all times. His low-post scoring ability and positioning on both ends of the floor will make him an instant-impact player for the Huskies.