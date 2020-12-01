SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Peyton Watson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SF Peyton Watson
Projected Position: Small Forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 180 pounds
School: Long Beach (Calif.) Poly
Committed to: UCLA

Frame: Lean and cut frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Watson is an elite-level athlete who gets to the rim consistently and finishes with authority. Watson is quick and agile with dominant ability on both ends of the floor because of his combination of skill set and motor. 

Instincts: Watson has great feel on the wing and picks his spots well to attack. He has a high basketball IQ and uses his length and size to impact the game as a rebounder and defender, with just as much emphasis on the offensive end. 

Polish: Watson is poised on the wing and out in transition, and very intentional with his movements on both ends of the floor. He thrives as a high-level athlete and playmaker. Watson has great vision and remains active on the offensive and defensive glass. 

Bottom Line: Watson checks off a lot of positive boxes on both ends of the floor and is the type of player that you’ll need in order to win. His length and athleticism are elite and will enable him to produce from day one for UCLA.

Basketball

