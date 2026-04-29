49ers' Signing Adds to Long List of Cal Defensive Backs on NFL Rosters

Another former Cal defensive back was added to NFL rosters this week when the San Francisco 49ers signed free agent safety Patrick McMorris.

This follows the inclusion of two other former Golden Bears defensive backs to NFL rosters this past weekend -- Hezekiah Masses, who was drafted by the Las Vega Raiders, and Brent "Paco" Austin, who was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

That brings the number of ex-Cal defensive backs on NFL rosters to 10. And that does not include Ashtyn Davis, who is an unrestricted free agent at the moment but is virtually assured of being signed by some team before the 2026 season starts after his strong 2025 season with the Dolphins.

Besides Masses, Austin and McMorris, former Cal defensive backs on current NFL rosters include Camryn Bynum (Colts), Marcus Harris (Titans), Jaylinn Hawkins (Ravens), Elijah Hicks (Bears), Daniel Scott (Colts), Nohl Williams (Chiefs) and Craig Woodson (Patriots).

Few colleges have as many active defensive backs in the NFL as Cal.

Alabama tops the list with 12 defensive backs on current NFL rosters, while Texas and Oregon both have 11.

Cal has had at least one defensive back selected in each of the last seven NFL drafts, and the only college with a longer active streak is Alabama, which had a defensive back taken in the sixth round this year, giving the Tide 15 straight years in which a defensive back has been drafted.

Of course, not all the players on NFL rosters today will be on NFL rosters when the 2026 season begins. It is no certainty that McMorris will be on the 49ers' active roster when the regular season gets underway.

McMorris was impressive in his one and only season at Cal, particularly against the run. He finished the 2023 season with 90 tackles, which was second on the team, and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also intercepted one pass, broke up seven passes and forced two fumbles. He was invited to the NFL Combine following the 2023 season, but probably did not help his draft status with his performance at the Combine.

McMorris was a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2024 draft, and he made the Dolphins' active roster that season with an impressive showing in preseason games.

He played in just six regular-season games in 2024, primarily on special teams, and recorded one tackle. Injuries were part of the reason for his limited playing time.

McMorris was among the Dolphins' final cuts prior to the 2025 regular season, and he spent time on the practice squads of the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals last season.

He signed a futures contract with the Giants in January of 2026, but was released on April 6. The 49ers subsequently signed him on April 26.

The 49ers did not draft a safety this year, and they need some depth at that position, but McMorris will have to do some eye-catching work in camp and in the preseason to make the 49ers' regular-season roster.

The #49ers have signed former Dolphins 6th round safety Patrick McMorris, per his agency



McMorris returns to the Bay after getting drafted out of Cal in 2024



(h/t @WalkingRuiz) pic.twitter.com/QlkuecsJFJ — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) April 27, 2026

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