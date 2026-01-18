Former Cal, NFL Star Lorenzo Alexander Added to Cal Coaching Staff

Former Cal and NFL standout Lorenzo Alexander is the latest person to be added the coaching staff of new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi.

Alexander will serve as an assistant edge (defensive ends) coach for the Bears.

In 2024, a rule was passed that places no limits on the size of a football coaching staff. So Lupoi may yet add others. (A complete list of Cal’s coaching staff so far is listed at the end of this report.)

Alexander is the second former Cal star who will be on Cal’s football staff. Former standout Cal wide receiver Geoff McArthur has been hired as the Bears’ assistant wide receivers coach.

Alexander was also on the same Cal defensive line with Lupoi.

Alexander is a Bay Area product. He was born in Oakland, went to Saint Mary’s College High School in Berkeley and played defensive tackle for Cal from 2001 to 2004.

He finished with 18 career tackles for loss, and was a second-team all-Pac-10 selection in 2004.

Alexander, McArthur and Aaron Rodgers played on the 2004 Cal team that finished the regular season ranked No. 4 before it missed out on a Rose Bowl berth under controversial circumstances.

Alexander began his 13-year NFL career as an undrafted free agent and was named to the Pro Bowl twice.

2026 Cal Football Coaching Staff

Tosh Lupoi, head coach

Jordan Somerville, offensive coordinator

x-Nick Rolovich, quarterbacks & assistant head coach

x-Jeff McDaniels, assistant quarterbacks

Keith Bhonapha, running backs

Ike Hilliard, wide receivers

Geoff McArthur, assistant wide receivers

Pat McCann, offensive passing game coordinator

x-Famika Anae, offensive line

Steve Haunga, tight ends & run game coordinator

x-Mike Saffell, assistant tight ends

Michael Hutchings, defensive coordinator

Darrion Daniels, defensive line & pass rush specialist

Bryan Barraza, edges

Lorenzo Alexander, edges assistant

Ed McGilvra, defensive line assistant

x-Bob Gregory, inside linebackers

x-Sione Ta’ufo’ou, assistant inside linebackers

x-Keith Heyward, defensive pass game coordinator

Da’Von Brown, defensive backs

Connor Boyd, safeties

Duke DaRe, assistant defensive backs

Ryan Berry, defensive assistant

Zach Tinker, special teams coordinator

x-Jason Novak, head athletic performance

x-Returning coaching staff member

Recent articles:

Cal adds Mississippi transfer CB Ricky Fletcher

Cal basketball upsets No. 14 North Carolina

Cal football adds Tennessee DE transfer

Cal's Aidan Keanaaina enters transfer portal

Ex-Cal star Jaylon Tyson delivers the best game of his NBA career

Cal forward Rytis Petraitis has seson-ending surgery

Golden Bears find their No. 2 quarterback

Cal lands a punter from Tulsa with roots in Australia

Ex-Cal quarterback Devin Brown finds a new school

A number of assistant coaches are retained on Tosh Lupoi's Cal coaching staff