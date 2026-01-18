Former Cal, NFL Star Lorenzo Alexander Added to Cal Coaching Staff
In this story:
Former Cal and NFL standout Lorenzo Alexander is the latest person to be added the coaching staff of new Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi.
Alexander will serve as an assistant edge (defensive ends) coach for the Bears.
In 2024, a rule was passed that places no limits on the size of a football coaching staff. So Lupoi may yet add others. (A complete list of Cal’s coaching staff so far is listed at the end of this report.)
Alexander is the second former Cal star who will be on Cal’s football staff. Former standout Cal wide receiver Geoff McArthur has been hired as the Bears’ assistant wide receivers coach.
Alexander was also on the same Cal defensive line with Lupoi.
Alexander is a Bay Area product. He was born in Oakland, went to Saint Mary’s College High School in Berkeley and played defensive tackle for Cal from 2001 to 2004.
He finished with 18 career tackles for loss, and was a second-team all-Pac-10 selection in 2004.
Alexander, McArthur and Aaron Rodgers played on the 2004 Cal team that finished the regular season ranked No. 4 before it missed out on a Rose Bowl berth under controversial circumstances.
Alexander began his 13-year NFL career as an undrafted free agent and was named to the Pro Bowl twice.
2026 Cal Football Coaching Staff
Tosh Lupoi, head coach
Jordan Somerville, offensive coordinator
x-Nick Rolovich, quarterbacks & assistant head coach
x-Jeff McDaniels, assistant quarterbacks
Keith Bhonapha, running backs
Ike Hilliard, wide receivers
Geoff McArthur, assistant wide receivers
Pat McCann, offensive passing game coordinator
x-Famika Anae, offensive line
Steve Haunga, tight ends & run game coordinator
x-Mike Saffell, assistant tight ends
Michael Hutchings, defensive coordinator
Darrion Daniels, defensive line & pass rush specialist
Bryan Barraza, edges
Lorenzo Alexander, edges assistant
Ed McGilvra, defensive line assistant
x-Bob Gregory, inside linebackers
x-Sione Ta’ufo’ou, assistant inside linebackers
x-Keith Heyward, defensive pass game coordinator
Da’Von Brown, defensive backs
Connor Boyd, safeties
Duke DaRe, assistant defensive backs
Ryan Berry, defensive assistant
Zach Tinker, special teams coordinator
x-Jason Novak, head athletic performance
x-Returning coaching staff member
Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.