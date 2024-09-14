Cal Football Game Thread: Bears Face San Diego State, Aim for 3-0
Cal (2-0) will pursue its first 3-0 start to a season since 2019 tonight when the Bears take on San Diego State (1-1) at Memorial Stadium.
This is the Bears' final non-conference game before their debut a week from Saturdau in the Atlantic Coast Conference on the road vs. defending league champion Florida State. The Seminoles dropped to 0-3 after a 20-12 home defeat against Memphis.
The game matches a team that just left the Pac-12 (Cal) against a program (SDSU) preparing to join the Pac-12 in 2026.
Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch provides an update on the Bears' injury-plagued offensive line in the video above. The Bears expect to play the third straight game without starting guard Sioape Vatikani and center Wll McDonald.
There are a couple of other key personnel issues entering today's game:
-- Will Cal running back Jaydn Ott, slowed the first two games by an ankle injury, see action or be held out altogether?
-- Is SDSU freshman quarterback Danny O'Neil (knee) healthy enough to play?
Cal and San Diego State have split eight previous meetings, the home team winning every game.
We'll be back with personnel news and in-game updates.
In the meantime, here's some pregame reading:
-- Our thorough Cal-SDSU game preview
-- Our ACC game picks for the weekend
-- A San Diego State beat writer answers our 5 Questions about the Aztecs
-- How do the bowl experts view Cal's postseason prospects?
-- If his number is called, RB Jaivian "The Jet" Thomas is ready to go
-- Cal defense braces for SDSU's 4,000-yard running back
-- Coach Justin Wilcox made it clear this week that Fernando Mendoza is QB1
-- Three former Golden Bears voted into the California High School Football Hall of Fame