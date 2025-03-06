Cal Is a 500-to-1 Shot to Win 2025 Football National Championship
College football is still five months away and Cal has a lot of questions, particuarly at the quarterback position. But Cal begins spring football practice on March 12, so it’s time to see what oddsmakers say about the Golden Bears’ chances in 2025.
Well, if if you believe new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin will turn the Bears into an offensive juggernaut, you might take a chance and bet $10 on Cal to win the national championship at either FanDuel or DraftKings. You could walk away with $5,000 if the Bears actually pull it off. Both betting sites put Cal’s odds at 500-to-1 to claim the national title.
Or if you believe freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele or Ohio State transfer Devin Brown will be an instant star as Cal's quarterback, you might be willing to bet $10 on Cal winning the ACC title. You would take home $850 if the Bears finish first, since FanDuel puts Cal’s odds of winning the ACC title at 85-to-1.
Obviously, Cal is not favored to do either. Ohio State is the favorite at both the FanDuel and DraftKings betting sites, with the Buckeyes at 5-to-1 at DraftKings and 6-to-1 at Fan Duel to win a second straight national title. Texas, Oregon and Georgia also have relatively short odds to take it all.
Clemson is the favorite to win the ACC title at the FanDuel site, just ahead of Miami. Cal is a long shot at 85-to-1, but its odds provide a lot more optimism than the odds attributed to rival Stanford, which is a 400-to-1 shot to win the conference title in 2025.
Cal’s odds would place the Bears 12th in the 17-team ACC football conference.
Let’s take look at FanDuel’s odds to win the ACC championship in 2025
Clemson -- +210 or 21-to-10
Miami -- +290 or 29-to-10
Louisville -- +500 or 5-to-1
SMU -- +550 or 11-to-2
Georgia Tech -- +1600 or 16-to-1
Florida State -- +1800 or 18-to-1
North Carolina -- +2000 or 20-to-1
Duke -- +3500 or 35-to-1
Virginia Tech -- +4000 or 40-to-1
North Carolina State -- +6000 or 60-to-1
Syracuse -- +6500 or 65-to-1
Cal -- +8500 or 85-to-1
Pittsburgh -- +9000 or 90-to-1
Virginia -- +15000 or 150-to-1
Boston College -- +15000 or 150-to-1
Wake Forest -- +35000 or 350-to-1
Stanford -- +40000 or 400-to-1
