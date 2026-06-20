Cal Lands Another Four-Star Prospect -- WR Zion White

Cal and head coach Tosh Lupoi continue to add to what is shaping up as the Bears' best recruiting class in 16 years.

On Friday, Zion White, a four-star wide receiver who will attend Mililani High School in Hawaii this fall, committed to Cal for the class of 2027. It's Cal's 10th commitment from a four-star 2027 recruit, based on Rivals Industry Composite and 247Sports Composite ratings. If Cal signs all 10 it would be the Bears' most four-star signings since 2011, when Cal signed 12 four-star prospects.

Cal has not signed more than two four-star prospects in any of the past five classes, so you can understand what this class might mean for Cal football and Lupoi's reputation as a recruiter.

White becomes the third four-star wide receiver to commit to Cal in the 2027 class, joining Charles Davis III and Demare Dezeurn.

Cal now has 22 commitments in the class of 2027, and its 2027 recruiting class is now ranked as the 18th-best in the country by both Rivals Industry Composite and 247Sports Composite.,

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound White chose Cal over his other finalist, Washington, and he also had offers from Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, North Carolina, BYU, Arizona State, Auburn, Utah and Arizona, among others.

White transferred to Mililani High School after playing his junior season in 2025 at IMG Academy in Florida. He had modest numbers in 2025, catching 10 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. As a sophomore at Punahou School in Honolulu, White had 42 receptions for 679 yards and seven touchdowns.

White's sophomore season highlights:

ESPN ranks White as the nation's 131st-best prospect overall in the class of 2027, and the 20th-best wide receiver prospect. Rivals Industry Composite ranks him as the 29th-best wide receiver recruit, and 247Sports places him 39th among wide receivers.

White is the sixth Cal commit to be ranked among ESPN's top 300 prospects of 2027. He joins defensive back Kamil Loud (275), tight end Rahzario Edwards (100), cornerback Duvay Williams (167), athlete Elijah Staples (251 and tight end/wide receiver Charles Davis III (182).

White's commitment continues Cal's success recruiting in Hawaii, which has been producing standout college players in recent years. He is the second commitment in this class from Hawaii, joining offensive lineman Isaiah Bertola. Cal has eight other players from Hawaii on its 2026 roster.

White also participated in basketball and the long jump in track.

Andrew Ivins, director of scouting for 247Sports, provided this assessment of White:

-Large perimeter target with the bounce and coordination to be a chain-mover on Saturdays.

-Saw a dip in production as a junior after transferring into IMG Academy, but led the Under Armour All-America Game in receptions as an underclassman.

-Chews up grass with a long and smooth stride.

-Reels in off-target passes with firm hands.

-Shields defenders from the catch point with his size and body positioning.

-Already embraces the idea of blocking and works for teammates in space.

-Might not be the most dynamic mover with the ball in his hands, but will try to find additional yardage.

-Should be viewed as a young X projection that needs some fine-tuning, but one that can be a difference-maker if it all comes together with his physical tools.

Zion White is back home on O'ahu, taking part in the Polynesian Bowl as the former Punahou wide receiver who spent his junior season at the IMG Academy in Florida has realized the dream of playing in a game he grew up attending ▪️ For more coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/mR4UHIAFGM 🤙🏽… pic.twitter.com/YdRN8QjWAZ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) January 15, 2026