Cal Linebacker Enters the Transfer Portal

Cal linebacker Harrison Taggart, who started one game for the Bears in 2025 but got significant playing time, has entered the transfer portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Taggart played in 12 games this past season and finished with 38 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, and also recorded one pass breakup. He is the second Cal inside linebacker who started games this season to plan to enter the transfer portal, joining Luke Ferrelli.

Cal offensive lineman Daveion Harley and wide receiver Isaac Torres have also reportedly entered the transfer portal.

Taggart transferred from BYU to Cal following the 2024 season, and he was expected to be a prime candidate to fill the starting inside linebacker spot vacated by Teddye Buchanan, who was taken in the 2025 NFL draft and became a starter for the Baltimore Ravens this season as a rookie.

However, Cal redshirt freshman Ferrelli made significant progress in his second year in the Cal system and won the starting job at inside linebacker beside Cade Uluave.

Earlier this week it was reported that Ferrelli plans to enter the transfer portal.

Taggart made his one start in the third game of the season against Minnesota when Uluave was sidelined with an injury. Taggart's best game came against Virginia Tech when he was credited with seven tackles.

At BYU, Taggart started all 12 games in which he played in 2024, and he was the team's second-leading tackler. He also played in all 12 games and made four starts in 2023 at BYU.

Taggart spent his true freshman season at Oregon and got into three games before redshirting the season.

Uluave still has one season of college eligibility remaining, but Cal figures to be in the market for an inside linebacker out of the transfer portal.

Today (Friday) is the first day players can officially enter the transfer portal. They have until January 15 to enter the portal, and there is no spring transfer portal window this year.

Players who have entered the transfer portal can commit to a new team at any time.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is still serving as Oregon defensive coordinator, and will remain in that role until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon faces Indiana in the CFP semifinals on January 9.

