Cal Place-Kicker Will Enter the Transfer Portal

Cal place-kicker Abram Murray, who was used by the Bears on long field-goal attempts this past season, announced on social media on Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal. The portal opens on Friday, which is when Abrams says he will enter it.

Murray has a strong leg and Cal also used him for kickoffs when he was healthy.

I will be officially entering my name into the transfer portal tomorrow with 3 years of eligibility remaining@HKA_Tanalski — Abram Murray (@_abrammurray) January 1, 2026

Murray missed several games this season with an injury, but when he was healthy he was used by Cal to attempt long field goals -- typically beyond 45 yards.

He was 4-for-6 on his fireld-goal attempts and all his attempts were between 40 and 49 yards. His longest made field goal was a 49-yarder.

Chase Meyer was Cal's place-kicker on shorter field-goal attempts, and he was 10-for-13 on field-goal attempts with a long of 45 yards. Meyer, who transferred to Cal from Miami after the 2024 season, was a redshirt junior this past season so he has another year of eligibility

Murray came to Cal following the 2024 season after transferring from Penn State. He was a redshirt freshman this season, so he will have three years of eligibility remaining..

Players can officially enter the transfer portal beginning Friday, January 2, and they have until January 15 to enter the portal.

Once a player is in the portal, he can sign with another team at any time, and it does not have to be within the portal window.

Cal figures to be active in the transfer portal over the next several weeks to fill voids at key positions.

New Cal head coach Tosh Lupoi is still serving as Oregon's defensive coordinator and will continue to do so until the Ducks are eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Oregon defeated Texas Tech in a CFP quarterfinal game on Thursday and will face top-seeded Indiana in the semifinals on January 9.

