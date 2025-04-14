Cal OL Trent Ramsey Reportedly Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Offensive lineman Trent Ramsey, who played in six games off the bench in 2024, plans to enter the transfer portal, according to On3. The transfer portal for football opens on Wednesday.
Ramsey played in eight games in his three seasons at Cal, all off the bench – one game in 2022, one game in 2023 and six this past season.
In 2024, Ramsey played in the blowout wins over UC Davis and Oregon State and also played in the late-season games against Wake Forest, Stanford, SMU and UNLV.
He was not expected to get extensive playing time for the Golden Bears in 2025. Cal might add some offensive linemen through the transfer portal.
Ferris State offensive lineman Bryce George, who was a Division II AP second-team All-American this past season, is in the transfer portal and is scheduled to visit Cal this week, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Ramsey is listed as a redshirt junior on Cal’s spring roster. He is from Tampa, Florida, and was rated as a three-star recruit coming out of Carrollwood Day School.
He had offers from Oregon, Miami, Penn State, Florida State, Nebraska, BYU, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi State, West Virginia and Virginia in high school before signing with Cal in the class of 2022.
