Cal-Oregon State Game Thread: Will Jaydn Ott Return Today?
Cal is hoping to have running back Jaydn Ott back on the field today when its faces former long-time Pac-12 rival Oregon State in a non-conference game at Memorial Stadium.
Kickoff is 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
Ott, who rushed for 1,315 yards a year ago, has missed the past two games and three altogether this season with what is believed to be an ankle injury.
Pete Thamel reported Saturday morning that the Bears expect Ott to play today and that he’s at nearly full strength.
Cal offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch talks in the video above about wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, the Notre Dame transfer who has missed the first seven games due to injury.
Cal certainly wants all hands on deck as it tries to snap a four-game losing streak. The Bears began the season with three wins, but have yet to win in the Atlantic Coast Conference, dropping four games by a combined margin of nine points.
We’ll have further health updates on the Bears s kickoff approaches. Check back for that and our in-game updates.
