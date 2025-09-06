SI

Offensive Lineman’s NSFW Reaction to Holding Call Hilariously Caught on Hot Mic

Oregon State’s Ryan Berger didn’t plan to be near a hot mic when he let out the F-bomb.

Tyler Lauletta

Oregon State offensive lineman Ryan Berger was not pleased after getting called for a hold against Fresno State.
Oregon State offensive lineman Ryan Berger was not pleased after getting called for a hold against Fresno State. / @cjzero / X
In this story:

Football brings out intense emotions, whether it’s the enthralling joys of victory of the dour pain of defeat.

In between those two extremes, there are plenty of other intense emotions the sport will provoke as well. One, notably, is the need to scream “F---!” at the top of your lungs due to a minor frustration in the moment.

Such was the case for Oregon State offensive lineman Ryan Berger on Saturday, who was caught on a hot mic letting the curse word fly after he was called for a holding penalty against Fresno State.

This is about as perfect comedy timing as you could dream up. Obviously, NSFW language ahead.

We’ve all had a bad day at work. But for most of us, that bad day at work doesn’t include a man telling a stadium full of people that you made a mistake, and you and your coworkers were going to be punished for it. Football is a weird gig.

Anyways, this moment is yet another bit of proof that football on the CW is the spiritual successor to the chaos formally known as Pac-12 After Dark.

Fresno State would ultimately win the game, 36–27.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen toSI’s new college sports podcast,Others Receiving Votes, below or onAppleandSpotify. Watch the show onSI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/College Football