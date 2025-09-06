Offensive Lineman’s NSFW Reaction to Holding Call Hilariously Caught on Hot Mic
Football brings out intense emotions, whether it’s the enthralling joys of victory of the dour pain of defeat.
In between those two extremes, there are plenty of other intense emotions the sport will provoke as well. One, notably, is the need to scream “F---!” at the top of your lungs due to a minor frustration in the moment.
Such was the case for Oregon State offensive lineman Ryan Berger on Saturday, who was caught on a hot mic letting the curse word fly after he was called for a holding penalty against Fresno State.
This is about as perfect comedy timing as you could dream up. Obviously, NSFW language ahead.
We’ve all had a bad day at work. But for most of us, that bad day at work doesn’t include a man telling a stadium full of people that you made a mistake, and you and your coworkers were going to be punished for it. Football is a weird gig.
Anyways, this moment is yet another bit of proof that football on the CW is the spiritual successor to the chaos formally known as Pac-12 After Dark.
Fresno State would ultimately win the game, 36–27.
