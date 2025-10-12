Oregon State Fires Trent Bay After Dreadful 0-7 Start to Season
Oregon State has reportedly fired head coach Trent Bray amid the team's dreadful start to the season, ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel reported Sunday.
The news comes not long after Wake Forest handed the Beavers a lopsided 39-14 loss on Saturday, dropping OSU to 0-7 and prompting questions regarding Bray's job security.
"I really don’t think about that," the coach said on the matter after the game. "Those are out of my control, decisions that people make. I’m just going to show up until they tell me I can’t."
A former Beaver himself, Bray was tapped for the head coach role in November 2023 after serving as defensive coordinator for over two seasons. His promotion came when former head coach Jonathan Smith left to take over at Michigan State.
Bray will exit with an overall 5-14 record as head coach.