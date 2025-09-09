Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
Two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum will face off in a college football matchup at Jones AT&T Stadium this weekend. Winless Oregon State will visit undefeated Texas Tech for a Week 3 matchup
The Red Raiders have blown out each of the two teams they’ve faced with their dynamic offense while the Beavers have lost both their games by at least nine points.
There’s plenty of betting value to be found in this matchup, and here’s our full betting preview detailing what you should keep an eye on.
Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Oregon State +23.5 (-112)
- Texas Tech: -23.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Oregon State: +1300
- Texas Tech: -2800
Total: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Oregon State vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 13
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Oregon State Record: 0-2
- Texas Tech Record: 2-0
Oregon State vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
Oregon State
Anthony Hankerson: Hankerson rushed for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns with Oregon State in 2024 and is fresh off his best performance of this season. The Beavers’ starting running back racked up 136 rushing yards against California in Week 2 and will be a crucial piece for his team’s offense on Saturday. Oregon’s Maalik Murphy has already thrown three picks in two games, so finding consistency on the ground could be key in this matchup.
Texas Tech
Behren Morton: Morton is a touchdown machine. He threw for four touchdowns against Arkansas Pine-Bluff before leaving the game with an injury and threw three touchdowns the following week against Kent State despite not being at full strength. Morton could easily have 10 passing touchdowns on the year if his team’s average margin of victory wasn’t 54 points. The signal-caller will be aggressive through the air early on for college football’s second-ranked scoring offense.
Oregon State vs. Texas Tech State Prediction and Pick
It’s easy to see that points won’t be hard to come by in this matchup. Only USC (132) has scored more points than the Red Raiders (129) this season and Oregon State’s defense has been far from good.
Texas Tech boasts a scoring average of 64.5 points, so the over could hit in a game where the Beavers are held scoreless. The Red Raiders have been ridiculously dynamic through the air and on the ground. Oregon State is better than Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Kent State, but its defense has struggled to slow down much weaker offenses. Bettors should doubt the Beavers’ ability to slow down Texas Tech after California and Fresno State scored at least 34 points against them.
That being said, the visitors aren’t terrible on offense and have more firepower than both the teams the Red Raiders have faced this season. They can be productive when the run game gets going. The Beavers rebounded from a down Week 1 to put 27 points on the board against Fresno State. They can score a touchdown or two against Texas Tech.
PICK: Over 60.5 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
