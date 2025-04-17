Cal Outside Linebacker Myles Williams Enters Transfer Portal
Cal outside linebacker Myles Williams, who started three games in 2023 but none in 2024, has entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals and On3.
Williams was competing for a starting spot during the spring. He is listed as a redshirt junior on the Golden Bears’ spring roster, so presumably he has two years of eligibility left.
Rivals also reported that Cal outside linebacker John Gayer, who was the defensive player of the year at College of San Mateo in 2024 before committing to Cal three months ago, has also entered the transfer portal.
Myles Williams should not be confused with Miles Williams, who was a starting safety for Cal in 2024 but is out of eligibility and was not on the Bears’ spring roster.
Myles Williams played in four games in 2024, all off the bench, and recorded one tackle. He was a bigger part of the Bears’ defense in 2023 when he played in 11 games and made three starts. He recorded 17 tackles and four quarterback hurries that season.
As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Williams played in 10 games and made seven tackles, including one sack.
Rivals’ transfer tracker is also reporting that Gayer, Cal tight end Simon Mapa and redshirt freshman Cal quarterback Andrew Maushardt have also entered the transfer portal.
Gayer arrived at Cal three months ago after a standout season at College of San Mateo, where he had 21.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks to help College of San Mateo win the state title. He had 4.5 sacks in the state championship game. Gayer missed the 2023 season with a knee injury, but bounced back in a big way in 2024.
