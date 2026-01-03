Cal Edge Ryan McCulloch Exiting; WR Mark Hamper to Stay

Edge rusher Ryan McCulloch, who started the first four games in 2025 before suffering a season-ending injury, is among three more Cal players who entered the transfer portal on Friday.

Mark Hamper | Mathurin Agency

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Mark Hamper, who missed four games due to injury, has re-signed with the Golden Bears, according to Mathurin Agency, his representative.

McCulloch was highly thought of by the Cal coaching staff after a junior season where he showed great promised. This past season, he had 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, fumble recovery and four quarterback hurries over four games before his season ended against San Diego State.

McCulloch, a 6-foot-3, 255-pounder from Arcadia, Calif., played in 26 games over three seasons for the Bears, totaling 38 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Earlier this week, Cal lost TJ Bush, its starter at the opposite edge position, to the portal.

Also headed to the transfer portal are two first-year Cal players who saw no action in 2025.

Cornerback Kaden Cook, a 6-foot, 190-pound freshman from Round Rock, Texas, will have four years of eligibility wherever he lands.

Daveion Harley, a 6-2, 305-pound interior offensive lineman, came to Cal from Jacksonville State but did not play this season. Cal listed him as a redshirt sophomore although he played 25 games over two seasons at his previous stop, including eight starts in 2024.

Although the transfer portal just officially opened on Friday, at least 19 Cal players already have indicated their intention to depart. Player movement through the transfer portal has become widespread in recent seasons, and it’s often more pronounced in the wake of a coaching change.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi will be the Bears’ coach in 2026, replacing Justin Wilcox, who was fired with two games remaining in his ninth season.

Hamper re-signed with the Bears on the same day Cal announced the hiring of Ike Hilliard, a long-time NFL assistant former standout receiver in the league, as its new wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Hamper played nine games, often as a starter, catching 17 passes for 202 yards without a touchdown. His best game this season came against Texas Southern when he grabbed five passes for 69 yards.

The 6-2, 210-pounder missed four games due to injury, including the final three of the season, and often appeared banged up in the games he played.

At Idaho in 2024, Hamper had 49 catches for 987 yards — 20.1 yards per reception — and scored six touchdowns.

