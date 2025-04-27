Cal's Xavier Carlton Signs Free-Agent Deal With Chicago Bears
Cal edge rusher Xavier Carlton, undrafted by the NFL this weekend, has signed a free-agent contract with the Chicago Bears, multiple sites reported.
Carlton, at 6-foot-6, 273 pounds, had 47 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a team-best nine sacks last season. He also led the Bears with eight quarterback hurries.
He was chosen by the coaches as a third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.
Carlton had 4.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries as a junior in 2023 and totaled 18 sacks in his three seasons with Cal after transferring from Utah.
A native of Modesto in the California Central Valley, he graduated from Cal in May 2024 with a degree in American Studies. Carlton was a consensus 4-star prospect out of Juan Diego Catholic High School.
Carlton’s signing comes on the heels of four of his Cal teammates being selected during the three-day NFL Draft.
Cornerback Nohl Williams went to the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round, and safetyCraig Woodson was picked by the New England Patriots and inside linebackerTeddye Buchanan was taken by the Baltimore Ravens, the latter two both earlier Saturday in the fourth round. Cornerback Marcus Harris was drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans.
