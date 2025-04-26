Tennessee Titans Nab Marcus Harris - Cal's Fourth Player Drafted
Cal is enjoying its best NFL Draft on the defensive side of the football in more than 70 years after cornerback Marcus Harris was chosen in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Harris was chosen with the 183rd overall pick.
His selection gives Cal four defensive players drafted in the same year for the first time since at least 1952, when players often played both ways.
Harris was chosen after cornerback Nohl Williams went to the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round, and safety Craig Woodson was picked by the New England Patriots and inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan was taken by the Baltimore Ravens, the latter two both earlier Saturday in the fourth round.
Harris was by no means a lock to be drafted at all. Many projections had him on the outside of the seven-round draft, left to sign a free-agent contract.
A 5-foot-11, 189-pounder, Harris came to Cal this past season from Idaho. He began his career at Oregon State. He had 46 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups this season, playing corner opposite Williams.
Here’s how ESPN evaluated Harris:
“Harris is an Idaho transfer and former Oregon State walk-on who shows great timing and violent hands breaking up passes. He ran well at the combine and runs well on tape. He flashes the ability to recover when he gets caught out of phase. He steps up and wraps up defending the run. Harris splits high-low route combinations, follows the ball and steps in front of receivers in zone looks. He intercepted five passes over the past two seasons.”
With Williams, Woodson and Harris all drafted, Cal boasts 19 defensive backs taken in the NFL Draft since 2000:
CAL DEFENSIVE BACKS CHOSEN IN NFL DRAFT
(Since 2000)
2025: Nohl Williams, third round to Kansas City Chiefs
2025: Craig Woodson, fourth round to New England Patriots
2025: Marcis Harris, sixth round to Tennessee Titans
2024: Patrick McMorris, sixth round to Miami Dolphins
2023: Daniel Scott, fifth round to Indianapolis Colts
2022: Elijah Hicks, seventh round to Chicago Bears
2021: Camryn Bynum, fourth round to Minnesota Vikings
2020: Ashtyn Davis, third round to New York Jets
2020: Jaylinn Hawkins, fourth round to Atlanta Falcons
2013: Steve Williams, fifth round to San Diego Chargers
2013: Marc Anthony, seventh round to Baltimore Ravens
2012: D.J. Campbell, seventh round to Carolina Panthers
2011: Chris Conte, third round to Chicago Bears
2010: Syd’Quan Thompson, seventh round to Denver Broncos
2008: Thomas DeCoud, third round to Atlanta Falcons
2007: Daymeion Hughes, third round to Indianapolis Colts
2005: Matt Giordano, fourth round to Indianapolis Colts
2003: Nnamdi Asomugha, first round to Oakland Raiders
2000: Deltha O’Neal, first round to Denver Broncos
