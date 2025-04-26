Cal Cornerback Nohl Williams Drafted in Third Round by KC Chiefs
Cornerback Nohl Williams was chosen by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday, the first Golden Bears player selected this weekend.
Williams, who led the nation with seven interceptions last fall, was the 85th overall pick. The Chiefs traded up with the New England Patriots to obtain the No. 85 pick.
He becomes the 17th Cal defensive back drafted since 2000. The Golden Bears have had at least one DB taken in the past six NFL Drafts.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, a native of Oxnard, California, came to Cal two years ago from UNLV. He completed his college eligibility with 14 career interceptions, with his seven in 2024 the most by a Cal player since 2006.
Williams earned first-team All-ACC and All-America honors this season.
Williams has adequate but speed for an NFL cornerback, having clocked 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. But he has a proven nose for the ball, and his 19 bench-press reps of 225 pounds were second-best among cornerbacks who tested at the combine.
At least two more Golden Bears’ defensive players — linebacker Teddye Buchanan and safety Craig Woodson — are expected to be drafted on Saturday, when the fourth through seventh rounds are conducted.
Two others, cornerback Craig Harris and defensive end Xavier Carlton, also are hoping to draw the attention of NFL teams.
Williams was the 11th cornerback drafted this week. Three went in the first round, including two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado, chosen No. 2 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
CORNERBACKS CHOSEN IN 2025 DRAFT
First round
2. Travis Hunter (Colorado) to Jacksonville Jaguars
20. Jahdae Barron (Texas) to Denver Broncos
30. Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky) to Buffalo Bills
Second round
47. Will Johnson (Michigan) to Arizona Cardinals
53. Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame) to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61. Trey Amos (Mississippi) to Washington Commanders
Third round
68. Darien Porter (Iowa State) to Las Vegas Raiders
73. Azareye’h Thomas (Florida State) to New York Jets
76. Shavon Revel Jr. (East Carolina) to Dallas Cowboys
80. Justin Walley (Minnesota) to Indianapolis Colts
85. Nohl Williams (Cal) to Kansas City Chiefs
CAL DEFENSIVE BACKS CHOSEN IN NFL DRAFT
(Since 2000)
2025: Nohl Williams, third round to Kansas City Chiefs
2024: Patrick McMorris, sixth round to Miami Dolphins
2023: Daniel Scott, fifth round to Indianapolis Colts
2022: Elijah Hicks, seventh round to Chicago Bears
2021: Camryn Bynum, fourth round to Minnesota Vikings
2020: Ashtyn Davis, third round to New York Jets
2020: Jaylinn Hawkins, fourth round to Atlanta Falcons
2013: Steve Williams, fifth round to San Diego Chargers
2013: Marc Anthony, seventh round to Baltimore Ravens
2012: D.J. Campbell, seventh round to Carolina Panthers
2011: Chris Conte, third round to Chicago Bears
2010: Syd’Quan Thompson, seventh round to Denver Broncos
2008: Thomas DeCoud, third round to Atlanta Falcons
2007: Daymeion Hughes, third round to Indianapolis Colts
2005: Matt Giordano, fourth round to Indianapolis Colts
2003: Nnamdi Asomugha, first round to Oakland Raiders
2000: Deltha O’Neal, first round to Denver Broncos