Cal Safety Craig Woodson Drafted in Fourth Round by Patriots
Cal safety Craig Woodson became the second Cal defensive back taken in the 2025 NFL draft when the New England Patriots selected him in the fourth ound on Saturday. He was the fourth pick of the fourth round and the 106th selection overall.
Woodson was the seventh safety taken in this year's draft.
Woodson spent six years at Cal and is a mature player at 24 years old.
His football intelligence, instincts and ball skills have never been questioned. But there were concerns about Woodson’s speed until he was clocked in 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, surprising NFL scouts.
“That was really the one thing I had to prove, that I could run,” Woodson said at Cal’s Pro Day last month. “I read some stuff sometimes, they kind of ding me for my speed, but I got speed and I showed that at the Combine.”
The 6-foot, 210-pound Woodson 226 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups while playing all 38 games over his final three seasons at Cal.
The drafting of Nohl Williams in the third round and Woodson in the fourth means that at least one Cal defensive back has been chosen in the draft six years in row. Woodson is also the 18th Cal defensive back that has been drafted since 2000.
Woodson becomes the seventh Cal player currently on NFL rosters as safeties. Camryn Bynum (Colts), Ashtyn Davis (Dolphins), Jaylinn Hawkins (Patriots), Patrick McMorris (Dolphins), Daniel Scott (Colts) and Elijah Hicks (Bears) are all on NFL rosters at the safety position as of today.
Woodson may be competing with Hawkins for playing time with the Patriots.
One more Cal player -- linebacker Teddye Buchanan -- is expected to be drafted later Saturday, and there is an outside chance that a third Cal defensive back, Marcus Harris, will be selected on the final day of the draft.
