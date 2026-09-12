Cal-Syracuse Thread: Bears Look to Rebound in ACC Opener

Cal (0-1) plays its first road game of the season today, facing Syracuse (1-0) in its ACC opener at 12:30 p.m. PT.

The Bears will try to rebound after a 45-24 loss to UCLA in coach Tosh Lupoi's debut game.

Syracuse opened its season with a 66-3 home victory over FCS-level New Hampshire.

Lupoi talks in the video at the top of this story about player rotation, giving them chances to prove themselves, especially on defense.

Coin flip: Cal wins the toss. The Bears will defer and kick off to start the game.

12:37 1st Q: Not the opening series the Cal defense wanted. Tylik Hill dashes 55 yards through a gap hole in the middle of the line to the Cal 8 on the second play from scrimmage before he finally was shoved out of bounds by Daniel Harris. The defense then tightened, forcing Syracuse to settle for a 25-yard field. Syracuse 3, Cal 0.

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Ppre-game reading:

-- Our comprehensive game preview

-- Injury report: Who's likely out this week?

-- We ask a Syracuse beat writer 5 Questions about Cal's opponent

-- Cal's coaching braintrust self-critical of their opening-game performance

-- The significant difference between starting 0-2 and 1-1

-- Syracuse QB has been a barometer for team's success

-- How PFF graded Cal's players in opener

-- Cal's approach to moving forward: So what, what now?

-- Syracuse coach Fran Brown's comments on the Bears

-- Cal RB Adam Mohammed's record-setting debut

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