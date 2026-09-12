Cal-Syracuse Thread: Bears Look to Rebound in ACC Opener
In this story:
Cal (0-1) plays its first road game of the season today, facing Syracuse (1-0) in its ACC opener at 12:30 p.m. PT.
The Bears will try to rebound after a 45-24 loss to UCLA in coach Tosh Lupoi's debut game.
Syracuse opened its season with a 66-3 home victory over FCS-level New Hampshire.
Lupoi talks in the video at the top of this story about player rotation, giving them chances to prove themselves, especially on defense.
Coin flip: Cal wins the toss. The Bears will defer and kick off to start the game.
12:37 1st Q: Not the opening series the Cal defense wanted. Tylik Hill dashes 55 yards through a gap hole in the middle of the line to the Cal 8 on the second play from scrimmage before he finally was shoved out of bounds by Daniel Harris. The defense then tightened, forcing Syracuse to settle for a 25-yard field. Syracuse 3, Cal 0.
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Ppre-game reading:
-- Our comprehensive game preview
-- Injury report: Who's likely out this week?
-- We ask a Syracuse beat writer 5 Questions about Cal's opponent
-- Cal's coaching braintrust self-critical of their opening-game performance
-- The significant difference between starting 0-2 and 1-1
-- Syracuse QB has been a barometer for team's success
-- How PFF graded Cal's players in opener
-- Cal's approach to moving forward: So what, what now?
-- Syracuse coach Fran Brown's comments on the Bears
-- Cal RB Adam Mohammed's record-setting debut
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.