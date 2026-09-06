Cal-UCLA Game Thread: The Tosh Lupoi Era Begins

Cal kicks off the Tosh Lupoi coaching era tonight against long-time rival UCLA.

The Bears are expecting a capacity crowd at Memorial Stadium for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

Cal is coming off a 7-6 season in former coach Justin Wilcox's final season. Lupoi brought in 32 players from the transfer portal, including RB Adam Mohammed (Washington), WR Chase Hendricks (Ohio U), Ian Strong (Rutgers) and TE Dorian Thomas (New Mexico).

The Bruins were 3-9 last year and unveil their own coach tonight in Bob Chesney, who led James Madison into the College Football Playoff last year.

DEPTH CHART (NOT REALLY): On the lineup card provided reporters in the press box, we usually see a two-deep chart for both teams. Tonight we are greeted by something less than that. Cal issued a lineup list that doesn't distinguish between starters or second-team players. For instance, there are 12 offensive lineman stacked without position or designation as starter or not. Same thing in the secondary, where 11 players are listed as defensive backs, but not separated by cornerback or safety. UCLA, meanwhile, didn't even bother to give us that. So stay tuned.

Check back for updates throughout the game.

In the meantime, here is some pre-game reading:

-- Our comprehensive game preview

-- Can you guess the five former Cal players who will suit up tonight for UCLA?

-- A Cal season with equal parts great expectations and unknowns

-- One game won't make or break Tosh Lupoi's debut season

-- A UCLA beat writer answers our 5 Questions

-- RB Adam Mohammed expected to trigger run game improvement

-- We take our best shot at projecting Cal's Game 1 depth chart

-- Cal restores the Joe Roth Memorial Game

-- JKS: A cautionary tale

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky