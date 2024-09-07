Cal vs. Auburn Game Thread: Bears Hope to Avenge 2023 Defeat
Two weeks away from its Atlantic Coast Conference debut, Cal takes on an SEC opponent on the road today with its visit to Auburn.
Both teams beat FCS opponents last week, the Bears knocking off UC Davis 31-13 and the Tigers obliterating Alabama A&M 73-3.
The Bears will be motivated by their 14-10 loss to the Tigers last year at Berkeley, but there is more at stake than that in this non-conference matchup.
Cal’s quest to become bowl eligible for the second year in a row, requiring six victories, becomes more attainable with a win today. The Bears are likely to be favored at home next Saturday night against San Diego State, and a 3-0 leap into the start of ACC play would provide a significant boost in pursuit of six wins.
Expect Fernando Mendoza and Chandler Rogers to continue alternating at quarterback, but Mendoza will start for the second week in a row. A decisive performance by either one of them could lead the coaching staff to settling on a clear No. 1 headed into Week 3.
Running back Jaydn Ott, who left last week’s game with a foot or ankle injury late in the third quarter, was labeled as “probable” to play today, according to coach Justin Wilcox. On Saturday, his status was changed to "game-time decision," so we'll have to wait and see.
The status of offensive linemen Sioape Vatikani and Will McDonald and wide receivers Tobias Merriweather and Kyion Grayes is uncertain. Update: All four have been ruled out.
Coin flip: Cal wins the toss and defers. Bears will kick off.
14:18 1st Q: It appeared Cal got a huge early break after a pass by Payton Thorne was deflected into the hands of ILB Cade Uluave, who ran it in for a touchdown. On the official review, it was clear the ball hit the turf. Ruled incomplete. Cal 0, Auburn 0.
11:42 1st Q: Quarterback Payton Thorne throws a 15-yard touchdown pass to KeAndre Lambert-Smith, a trasnfer from Penn State. The big play on the drive, besides the official reversal of the Cal pick-6, was Thorne's 41-yard completion to freshman wideout Cam Coleman. The PAT kick was good. Auburn 7, Cal 0.
7:17 1st Q: Cal answers decisively, marching 75 yards in eight plays with Fernando Mendoza passing 19 yards to redshirt freshman WR Nyziah Hunter for the touchdown. Mendoza was 6 for 6 for 76 yards on the drive (which included a 5-yard false start penalty against Cal). Ott got the start at running back and carried once for 2 yards. PAT was good. Cal 7, Auburn 7.
END OF 1ST QTR: Cal begins the second quarter with a third-and-3 play from the Auburn 23. Cal took over at its own 48 after stopping Auburn on a fourth-and-2 play. Mendoza completed his first eight pass attempts for 95 yards then threw the ball away on Cal's most recent snap. The Tigers are stacking their defense to stop Ott, who has had nowhere to run and has minus-2 yards on three carries. Cal 114 total yards, Auburn 109. Cal 7, Auburn 7.
12:15 2nd Q: Ryan Coe's 25-yard field goal hits the right upright, spoiling a great scoring opportunity. You'll remember Cal missed 3 field goals a year ago against Auburn. Coe is a transfer to Cal this season. The drive included the Bears' third false start penalty of the half, perhaps an indication the crowd noise at Jordan-Hare Stadium is having an impact. Cal 7, Auburn 7.
10:39 2nd Q: After cornerback Nohl Williams intercepts Thorne and returns it 14 yards to the Auburn 21, Cal scores in three plays with Mendoza hitting Hunter with a 13-yard TD completion. It's the redshirt freshman's second TD catch of the game. Mendoza is 12 for 13 for 133 yards and two TDs. As well as Mendoza is playing, we wonder out loud of Chandler Rogers will get into this game. Cal 14, Auburn 7.
*****
