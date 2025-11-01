Cal vs. Virginia Thread: Bears Hoping to Upset No. 15 Team
Cal can become bowl eligible on Saturday afternoon -- and keep alive dreams for something more from this season -- but it won't be easy.
The Bears (5-3, 2-2 ACC) take on No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0) at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 12:45 p.m.
The Cavaliers and Bears are meeting for the first time. Virginia has won six games in a row, but the past four of those came in overtime (twice), double-overtime and by two points, thanks to a late safety against Washington State.
We will provide updates throughout so check back all afternoon.
