Cal vs. Virginia Thread: Bears Hoping to Upset No. 15 Team

Cavaliers won't be easy -- Cal has lost 13 consecutive games to Top-25 foes

Jeff Faraudo

Offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko celebrates a Cal touchdown
Offensive lineman Jordan Spasojevic-Moko celebrates a Cal touchdown / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Cal can become bowl eligible on Saturday afternoon -- and keep alive dreams for something more from this season -- but it won't be easy.

The Bears (5-3, 2-2 ACC) take on No. 15 Virginia (7-1, 4-0) at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 12:45 p.m.

The Cavaliers and Bears are meeting for the first time. Virginia has won six games in a row, but the past four of those came in overtime (twice), double-overtime and by two points, thanks to a late safety against Washington State.

We will provide updates throughout so check back all afternoon.

Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

