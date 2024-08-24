Ex-Cal TE Jake Tonges Makes Strong Bid to Make 49ers' Roster
The San Francisco 49ers took a serious look at former Cal tight end Jake Tonges in Friday’s preseason game, and he did everything he could to make the regular-season roster.
It seems Tonges has a decent chance of making the final 53-man squad after the final cuts are made this Tuesday.
However, the future is uncertain for former Cal safety Patrick McMorris, who had to sit out the Dolphins’ final preseason game on Friday with a foot injury.
Tonges played in the first half Friday and even played when starting quarterback Brock Purdy was in the game, and Tonges produced some attractive numbers in the 49ers’ 24-24 tie with the Raiders.
On the 49ers’ second possession of the game, which resulted in a touchdown, Tonges caught a 7-yard pass from Purdy, then later in the same drive, he caught a 4-yard pass from Purdy.
Later in the first half, Tonges had a 6-yard reception on a pass from Brandon Allen.
Tonges finished the game with three receptions on three targets for 14 yards.
In San Francisco’s three preseason games, Tonges caught every pass thrown in his direction – nine catches on nine targets for 63 yards.
Giving Tonges important playing time with the first-team offense on Friday suggests the 49ers are considering keeping Tonges, who has played little in the NFL regular season in his pro career.
He was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and made the Bears’ roster that season as a fullback. He played in four games for the Bears that season and had no receptions on one target. He was waived in November and spent the rest of the 2022 season on the Bears practice squad.
Last season, he was released by the Bears just before the start of the regular season.
This may be Tonges’ best chance to make an NFL roster. Even if he is cut by the 49ers, he might be signed by another team based on his play this preseason.
The final preseason game for former Cal safety Patrick McMorris provided uncertainty. McMorris, a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in this year’s NFL draft, was outstanding in his first preseason game and he played some in the second.
However, McMorris had to miss the Dolphins’ final preseason game on Friday, a 24-14 loss to Tampa Bay, because of a foot injury.
He was wearing a boot on his foot during the game and his status is considered week-to-week. That suggests McMorris may not be ready for next weekend’s regular-season opener, and the hurts his chances to make the regular-season roster. The Dolphins may want to put him on injured reserve and keep him that way.
McMorris made a big impression in Miami’s first preseason game when he had a team-high eight tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass defensed. McMorris added one tackle in the second preseason game and reportedly has been impressive in the Dolphins’ preseason practice.
McMorris is still on the roster as of Saturday morning, but it will be interesting to see if he makes the Dolphins’ regular-season roster.