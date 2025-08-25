Brian Robinson Jr. Shares Thoughts on Getting Traded From Commanders to 49ers
Within a week after the Commanders held Brian Robinson Jr. out of their preseason game against the Bengals, they traded him to the 49ers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.
Robinson was slated to enter his fourth season as the Commanders' lead back, but after the Commanders decided to take their run game in a different direction, Robinson has now joined the 49ers.
"The last week or two has been a bit unsual, but nothing changes for me," Robinson told reporters on Monday. "I expect same goals I set for myself three, four months ago."
Robinson led the Commanders' backs in rushing during his three seasons in D.C., but now will take on a role as the 49ers’ second back behind former Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey.
"I'm a competitor, I come here to compete," Robinson said. "I'm ready to do my thing, just as Christian is ready to do his. My job right now is to compliment him the best way I can, and we're gonna be the best duo in the league."
McCaffrey will of course remain the bell-cow in the 49ers offense, but Robinson provides a nice complementary piece if the 49ers want to balance his workload or use a change of pace back. Given McCaffrey's injury history, Robinson also is a strong insurance option. Since a significant portion of the team's receiving core is currently injured, he does give San Francisco another weapon or chance to use two running back sets early in the season.
Even if Robinson is not the feature back, he still joins a very running back-friendly offense. Under head coach Kyle Shanahan's innovative run scheme, a number of backs have been effective and averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in a season, including McCaffrey, Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, Jordan Mason, Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Isaac Guerendo.
"I'm very aware of how Coach Shanahan likes to run his offense with his backs," Robinson said. "He emphasized that when he called. ... I'm ready for it. I've been running the ball my whole life, so I'm ready to just plug and play. I came here ready to play, and I'm sure that I want him to be able to use me like that. So whatever run scheme it is, he can throw me in. I'm already ready to execute the plays."