Jared Goff Has a 'Perfect' Game in Lions' Big Win
Former Cal star Jared Goff bounced back in a big way from his five-interception performance of last week.
Goff recorded the second perfect passer rating of his career on Sunday while leading the Lions to a 52-6 victory over Jacksonville.
The highest passer rating an NFL quarterback can achieve is 158.3. Goff did that for the first time in a 2018 victory over the Vikings, and he did it again on Sunday against the Jaguars.
Goff completed 24-of-29 passes for 412 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions to help the Lions improve to 9-1. And suddenly Goff is back in the MVP conversation after presumed MVP leader Lamar Jackson had a mediocre game (16-for-33, 207 yards, 1 TD, 1 interception, 66.1 passer rating) in an 18-16 loss to the Steelers that dropped the Ravens’ record to 7-4.
Goff had passing touchdowns of 27, 64, 5 and 9 yards, as the Lions piled up 645 yards of total offense while collecting 38 first downs top the Jaguars’ 10 first downs. Just as important is that Goff was not sacked at all and ran the ball four times for 21 yards.
And the Lions have the best record in the NFC and second-best in the NFL behind the Chiefs, who were unbeaten heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Bills.
