Lamar Jackson Was In No Place to Answer Question About Future After Stunning Loss
Despite a vintage Lamar Jackson performance on Sunday Night Football, the Baltimore Ravens' 1-5 start ultimately proved fatal to their playoff hopes. John Harbaugh's team was officially eliminated from postseason contention as the final seconds of the NFL's regular season ticked away and Tyler Loop's 44-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right. The miss gave Pittsburgh the AFC North crown and kicks off what will be a crucial offseason for Baltimore.
Simply put, the pairing of John Harbaugh and Jackson has yet to maximize their potential together and there is a real possibility the organization will bring in a new voice to replace the veteran coach. Jackson's time serving as Harbaugh's quarterback has been equal parts spectacular and disappointing and also confusing as the true nature of their working dynamic remains a bit opaque.
All of this led to Jackson fielding a question after the game about his future and Harbaugh's future with the team. And he wasn't in the proper place to answer.
“We just lost a game, a divisional game, a game to put us in the playoffs,” Jackson said. “I’m not even thinking about that right now, to be honest with you. I’m still caught up in what just happened. That’s not my focus right now.”
“You’re asking me about next year,” Jackson said. “I’m so caught up in what just happened tonight, I can’t focus on that right now. I just told you. I’m stunned right now. I’m still trying to process what’s going on.”
This is totally understandable. There will be plenty of time for Jackson, Harbaugh and the Ravens' organization to weigh all the factors and chart a course forward, or decide to make a major change. There's really no reason Jackson needs to make a decision or comment on all of that mere minutes after another season of his prime officially ended without a trip to the Super Bowl.