Lamar Jackson Shares Positive Instagram Post After John Harbaugh Firing
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to publicly address John Harbaugh getting fired by the organization this week, but he did share a simple post on Instagram the day after the news broke.
Jackson, who just turned 29 on Wednesday, posted a photo reel on his Instagram that consisted of 19 photos taken throughout the 2025 season. Most of the photos were of himself or his teammates; none of them featured Harbaugh.
"Yr8," Jackson wrote in the caption, adding emojis of prayer hands and a purple and black heart.
Several Ravens players, including Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers, commented on Jackson's photo dump with the goat emoji.
One Instagram user also wrote underneath the post, "Not 1 picture with the Harbs speaks volumes."
Jackson is coming off a disappointing season in Baltimore in which the Ravens failed to make the playoffs over the smallest of margins: a missed field goal by rookie kicker Tyler Loop in Week 18's loss to the Steelers. Jackson missed four games in 2025 due to hamstring and back injuries but even when mostly healthy, he went 6-7 across 13 starts and suffered a visible drop-off following last year's MVP-caliber campaign.
NFL's Ian Rapoport said shortly after Harbaugh's firing that Harbaugh had lost the locker room—including Jackson—which led to Baltimore's decision to part ways with the longtime coach. Rapoport followed that up with a report on what the Ravens were looking for in their next head coach:
"It did seem like a lot of the focus here was to find someone to reach Lamar, to invigorate Lamar," Rapoport said Wednesday. "I'm not saying that it was like they chose the quarterback over the coach, it's not like that, but just, which coach can come in and get the absolute most out of the two-time MVP that just had a weird year where a lot of people in the building were wondering, 'Is Lamar OK? What's wrong with him?'"
Jackson, who has played under Harbaugh for the entirety of his eight-year tenure with the Ravens, will now be hoping to bounce back from a forgettable campaign, this time paired with a fresh new face at the helm in 2026.