Minnesota O-Line Transfer Kahlee Tafai Commits to Cal

Minnesota offensive lineman transfer Kahlee Tafai has committed to Cal, according to Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

In 2025, the 6-foot-5, 340-pound Tafai played in three games for Minnesota, with no starts. The Minnesota football website said the Gophers’ September 13 game against Cal was one of the three games in which Tafai played, although the boxscore for that game does not mention him as a participant.

He played against Rutgers and Northwestern State.

Offseason surgery following the 2024 season limited his participation last spring and slowed his progress on the depth chart.

The twitter video below shows what Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said about Tafai in August:

Washington transfer Kahlee Tafai is becoming an X-Factor on the Gophers’ O-line



P.J. Fleck was asked about his development after missing most of the spring due to injury.



“He’s really athletic, he’s really strong. He loves football.” pic.twitter.com/2a0ryNfdtv — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) August 12, 2025

Tafai becomes the fourth offensive lineman new Cal head coach has brought in through the transfer portal.

However, the other three – South Dakota transfer Jacob Arop, Mississippi State transfer Jimothy Lewis and Florida International transfer Mykeal Rabess – are all considered tackles while Tafai is an interior offensive lineman.

Cal will be Tafai’s third college, and he has two years of college eligibility remaining.

He transferred to Minnesota following the 2024 season after spending two seasons at Washington. He played in eight games, including four starts, during his time with the Huskies.

After he entered the transfer following the 2024 season, he also had an offer from USC, but chose Minnesota.

Tafai played his high school ball at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California.

Besides Washington, he also had offers from Oregon, BYU, Utah and Arizona, among others, coming out of high school.

Here is what 247 Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins said about Tafai in December 2022, shortly before he signed with Washington:

Two-Way lineman who played primarily as a defensive tackle as a junior but transitioned to offensive tackle as a senior. Was recruited on both sides of the ball but we like his upside more on the offensive line and that’s where he’ll line up for Washington. Had a dominant senior season playing left and right tackle and shows the ability to play anywhere along the offensive line. Moves well for a big man and looks comfortable on pulls and sweeps. Has the physicality and toughness needed to excel in the trenches. Can dominate at the point of attack and is an excellent run blocker. Can get to the second level and will continue to improve as a pass blocker with more reps.

