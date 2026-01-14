Could There Be a Celebration at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday?

Cal's basketball game against Duke on Wednedsay night at Haas Pavilion is expected to draw a capacity crowd.

The Bears are sizable underdogs against the unbeaten Blue Devils, but the atmosphere promises to be electric. Cal's largest crowd of the season was 6,012 for the Dec. 30 game against No. 16 Louisville, a game the Bears lost 90-70.

Here's how the two programs and schools compare:

Multiple sources

Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky

Recent articles:

Former Arizona cornerback commits to Cal

Cal transfer LB Cade Uluave commits to BYU

Duke and North Carolina come to Haas Pavilion this week

Cal transfer running back Kendrick Raphael commits to SMU

We update the Cal football comings and going in our transfer tracker

Cal women's basketball scores first ACC win of the season

DB Cam Sidney changes course and opts to remain at Cal

Cal loses a three-point basketball game to Virginia Tech