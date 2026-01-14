Cal Sports Report

Could There Be a Celebration at Haas Pavilion on Wednesday?

We offer a statistical comparison between the Bears and a heavily favored and unbeaten Duke team
Jeff Faraudo|
Dai Dai Ames and Justin Pippen celebrate a victory over Notre Dame
Dai Dai Ames and Justin Pippen celebrate a victory over Notre Dame | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Cal's basketball game against Duke on Wednedsay night at Haas Pavilion is expected to draw a capacity crowd.

The Bears are sizable underdogs against the unbeaten Blue Devils, but the atmosphere promises to be electric. Cal's largest crowd of the season was 6,012 for the Dec. 30 game against No. 16 Louisville, a game the Bears lost 90-70.

Here's how the two programs and schools compare:

.
Multiple sources

