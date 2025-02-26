Report: Aaron Rodgers Prefers to Play for the Rams
Ever since the New York Jets announced that former Cal standout Aaron Rodgers will not be part of the team in 2025, speculation has focused on Rodgers’ immediate future:
Will he retire?
Will he try to join another team?
Will he be a starting quarterback in the NFL in 2025?
The New York Daily News reported on Tuesday that Rodgers prefers to play with the Los Angeles Rams. That depends on the Rams trading quarterback Matthew Stafford, which has been rumored.
Here is an excerpt from that Daily News story:
But for now a Stafford trade remains possible, which means the door is still open to another intriguing quarterback relocation: Aaron Rodgers to the Rams.
Sources tell the Daily News that Rodgers, 41, prefers to play for the Rams and that the outgoing Jets QB would bring Davante Adams with him once the Jets wide receiver becomes a free agent.
So hypothetically, the Rams could acquire significant assets by trading Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Then they could also add Rodgers and Adams to a Sean McVay offense with No. 1 wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams.
Rodgers might like to play for head coach Sean McVay, who is lauded for his offensive mind. It would also put Rodgers in the Western Division with the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers was a fan of the 49ers and Joe Montana while growing up in Northern California, and he was disappointed the 49ers did not take him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft.
The Jets are likely to designate Rodgers as a post-June 1 cut to minimize his hit on the Jets’ salary cap.
Other recent articles:
Report: Cal defensive Coordinator Peter Sirmon Leaving to Join Saints
ACC in NCAA Tournament: Three Teams Are in; Three Are on the Bubble
Can Cal Keep Jeremiah Wilkinson and Andrej Stojakovic from Transferring
Where Are Last Year's Cal Basketball Players Now?.
Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson says he's comfortable at Cal
Follow California Golden Bears on SI on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport