Report: ACC Change May Require Cal to Play More Power 4 Opponents
Cal is likely to be required to play at least 10 football games against teams from Power 4 conferences in the future, according to an ESPN report posted Thursday night.
The ESPN report, based on sources, states that the ACC is nearing an agreement to change its scheduling format that would require its teams to play at least 10 games against Power 4 conference teams each season. There remains disagreement on another proposed change -- whether ACC teams would play eight conference games, as they do this season, or nine conference games.
According to the report, ACC athletic directors are scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the proposed scheduling changes. However, an official vote on the issue may not occur for several weeks. It is also unclear whether a change to the schedule format would take effect in 2026.
This year’s Cal schedule would not meet the proposed requirement since only one of its four nonconference games – last week’s game against Minnesota of the Big Ten – is against a Power 4 school. Games against Oregon State of the two-school Pac-12, Texas Southern of the Southwestern Athletic Conference and this Saturday’s game at San Diego State of the Mountain West Conference are not against Power 4 conference schools.
Cal has only nine games against Power 4 conference teams this season.
However, Cal’s 2026 schedule would satisfy the new proposed format. Cal has nonconference games against UCLA of the Big Ten and BYU of the Big 12 scheduled for next season. Those two games along with eight or nine conference games would give the Bears at least 10 games against Power 4 conference schools. Cal is also scheduled to face UNLV and Wagner next season, and those two schools are not Power 4 conference teams at the moment.
The push for the ACC to increase the number conference games and games against Power 4 schools is based partly on the fact that strength of schedule plays a significant role in the selection of teams for the College Football Playoff.
The Big Ten and Big 12 already play nine-game conference schedules, and the Southeastern Conference announced that it will move to a nine-game conference schedule as well. That would leave the ACC as the only Power 4 conference with an eight-game conference slate unless it makes the change.
