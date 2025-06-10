Steelers Share First Look at Aaron Rodgers in Uniform From Tuesday Practice
Days after his long-awaited signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers participated in his first minicamp practice as the franchise's new quarterback. As a result, fans got their first glimpse of Rodgers in black and gold, albeit, in practice jersey form.
Rodgers, wearing the same No. 8 he donned with the New York Jets, has started to acclimate himself with his new team over the last few days. On Tuesday, he got his first throws in at Steelers camp, ushering in a new (if potentially brief, as Rodgers is 41) era.
Rodgers waited months to sign with Pittsburgh, but now that the ink is dry, he has vowed to be all-in with the franchise moving forward. That includes offseason work with his new offensive weapon (if they are willing to come out to Malibu, of course).
It has been an eventful few days for the Steelers with Rodgers in tow. During his Tuesday media session, he also confirmed the rumors that he got married during the offseason.
With Rodgers, there's rarely a dull moment. Even in the offseason.