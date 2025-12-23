Five Biggest Snubs From the NFL’s 2026 Pro Bowl Games
The NFL announced its 2026 Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC on Tuesday morning. Each conference's team is made up of 44 players—21 on offense, 18 on defense, and five on special teams—with selections coming from all but three teams across the league.
While all 88 players are more than deserving of the nod, plenty more were left on the outside looking in. As is the case every year, a combination of logjams at certain positions, voting bias, and a bevy of other factors has led to several standout players being left off of this season's list.
With that in mind, here are five players who were snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection in 2025-26:
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
Players voted in at position: Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Drake Maye
Key stat: Trevor Lawrence has tallied 14 total touchdowns over the last four weeks without throwing an interception. He’s currently third in the NFL in total touchdowns.
QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Players voted in at position: Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford
Key stat: Despite the Lions’ 8–7 record in 2025, quarterback Jared Goff has kept the offense moving to the tune of 30.1 points—the second-most in the NFL. Goff is currently second in the league in touchdown passes (32), passer rating (109.4), and third in passing yards (4,036).
LB Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars
Players voted in at position: Azeez Al-Shaair, Roquan Smith
Key stat: Devin Lloyd has helped the Jaguars hold opponents to just 20.8 points per game on the season and in the process has tallied six interceptions—second in the entire NFL and first among linebackers.
DE Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans
Players voted in at position: Will Anderson Jr., Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett
Key stats: The Texans have put together the NFL’s top defense in terms of points (16.6) and yards per game allowed (272.3) behind an pass rush manned by both Anderson—who received a Pro Bowl nod—and Danielle Hunter, who didn’t. Hunter is Houston’s leader in sacks (13) while also logging 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the year.
PR Marcus Jones, New England Patriots
Players voted in at position: Chimere Dike
Key stats: Jones is tied for the league-lead in punt return touchdowns on the year (2) while also averaging 17.4 yards per return (second-best) 363 total punt return yards (fourth-best) and a long of 94 yards (second-best).