SI

Five Biggest Snubs From the NFL’s 2026 Pro Bowl Games

Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Tuesday morning. Here are five players who deserved a nod.

Mike Kadlick

Both Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff deserved a Pro Bowl nod.
Both Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff deserved a Pro Bowl nod. / Junfu Han/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The NFL announced its 2026 Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC on Tuesday morning. Each conference's team is made up of 44 players—21 on offense, 18 on defense, and five on special teams—with selections coming from all but three teams across the league.

While all 88 players are more than deserving of the nod, plenty more were left on the outside looking in. As is the case every year, a combination of logjams at certain positions, voting bias, and a bevy of other factors has led to several standout players being left off of this season's list.

With that in mind, here are five players who were snubbed of a Pro Bowl selection in 2025-26:

SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence has helped lead the Jaguars to an 11–4 record in 2025. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Players voted in at position: Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Drake Maye

Key stat: Trevor Lawrence has tallied 14 total touchdowns over the last four weeks without throwing an interception. He’s currently third in the NFL in total touchdowns.

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Jared Goff.
Jared Goff has the Lions scoring 30.1 points per game this season. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Players voted in at position: Sam Darnold, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford

Key stat: Despite the Lions’ 8–7 record in 2025, quarterback Jared Goff has kept the offense moving to the tune of 30.1 points—the second-most in the NFL. Goff is currently second in the league in touchdown passes (32), passer rating (109.4), and third in passing yards (4,036).

LB Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars

Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd has been outstanding in the middle of the Jaguars' defense. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Players voted in at position: Azeez Al-Shaair, Roquan Smith

Key stat: Devin Lloyd has helped the Jaguars hold opponents to just 20.8 points per game on the season and in the process has tallied six interceptions—second in the entire NFL and first among linebackers.

DE Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans

Danielle Hunter
Danielle Hunter leads the Texans in sacks this season. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Players voted in at position: Will Anderson Jr., Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett

Key stats: The Texans have put together the NFL’s top defense in terms of points (16.6) and yards per game allowed (272.3) behind an pass rush manned by both Anderson—who received a Pro Bowl nod—and Danielle Hunter, who didn’t. Hunter is Houston’s leader in sacks (13) while also logging 13 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the year.

PR Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones deserved a Pro Bowl nod. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Players voted in at position: Chimere Dike

Key stats: Jones is tied for the league-lead in punt return touchdowns on the year (2) while also averaging 17.4 yards per return (second-best) 363 total punt return yards (fourth-best) and a long of 94 yards (second-best).

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL