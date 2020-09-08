Four Pac-12 Schools Rank Among SI's Top-25 2021 Recruiting Classes

Cal has 18 commitments for the 2021 recruiting class, and that collection of talent has received some good reviews, with two respected outlets ranking Cal among its top 25 classes. But how do the Sports Illustrated class recruiting rankings, released Tuesday, compare with other recruiting services.

ESPN's team rankings rate Cal's 2021 class as the 21st-best in the country at this point, and the 247Sports composite rankings rate Cal's class as the 24th-best in the country. Rivals.com has the Bears slightly lower at No. 33.

Sports Illustrated's rankings did have four Pac-12 schools among its top 25 2021 classes, but, alas, Cal was not one of them. (Click here for the latest Cal commitments.)

Click here for the entire Sports Illustrated story on its initial top-25 class rankings, which includes this excerpt:

The rankings process, which will continue to be updated throughout the fall and spring, emphasizes three key components of any college football recruiting class -- high-end talent acquisition, a focus on premium positions and addressing team-specific needs. “We feel acquiring quality at our four premium positions of quarterback, offensive tackle -- specifically left tackle -- pass-rusher and cornerback is imperative when building a recruiting class, as these are undoubtedly the most valued positions on a roster," Edwin Weathersby II said. "Those positions are the core spots that require quality talent to build a successful and competitive football team. Programs obtaining high-end commitments to maintain superb depth on their rosters at those specific positions strongly structure themselves to get solid on-field production and contribution from their recruiting class as a whole, since those positions affect winning and losing more than others on the field.”

The four Pac-12 recruiting classes ranked in the top 25 are No. 8 Oregon, No. 15 USC, No. 18 Washington and No. 21 Arizona State.

Here are the Sports Illustrated top 25 classes, with SI's assessment of the four Pac-12 schools on this list.

1. Ohio State

2. Alabama

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. LSU

6. Michigan

7. Florida

8. OREGON

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 9

The Ducks are enjoying a great 2021 recruiting cycle, notching inside our top-10 class rankings. The 18-man class has a pair of SI99 prospects in QB Ty Thompson and WR Troy Franklin, one of the fastest players in the country. Bram Walden, our No. 7 IOL prospect, should help give the pair time to connect. Slot WR Kyron Ware-Hudson and Nickel Jaylon Davies are high school teammates who are both among the top-10 prospects at their respective positions. The same can be said for TE-Y Moliki Motavao. Players such as RB Seven McGee, TE Terrence Ferguson and WR Isaiah Brevard also should carve out contributing roles in Eugene. As it stands right now, Oregon has the top class out West in the Pac-12. -- Weathersby II

9. Miami

10. Oklahoma

11. Notre Dame

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. North Carolina

15. USC

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 5

The USC commitment list is one of the most intriguing right at the top given the quality of its pair of incoming passers in SI99 member Miller Moss and honorable mention QB Jake Garcia. The cerebral Moss has a very high floor while Garcia is more ceiling-centered from a projection and tools standpoint. Beyond the arms and interesting targets in No. 7 slot receiver Quaydarius Davis along with No. 9 TE-Y Lake McRee, the Trojans are amassing great defensive talent to date in the 2021 cycle including top 10 off-ball linebacker and SI99 member Julien Simon, honorable mention IDL talent Jay Toia and a secondary class already featuring four verbal commitments on board. As that Trojan offense continues to ascend, defenders like some on this list have a shot at making an early impression. -- John Garcia, Jr.

16. Texas

17. Texas A & M

18. WASHINGTON

Total Commits: 15

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 4

Chris Petersen left behind a balanced roster. However, with many early departures at defensive back the Huskies needed to replenish the back end of the defense regularly. Between Zakhair Spears, Dyson McCutcheon, and Vincent Nunley, UW found the size and speed that has produced one of the better defenses year in and year out the past half decade. It's not easy to call another player not named Sam Huard (SIAA's No. 6 QB) the biggest Husky get, but for UW to pick up Jabez Tinae, the SIAA No. 4 slot receiver in the nation, makes it a bit easier.

The Huskies have recruited bigger receivers over the past 4 recruiting cycles and have just 1 receiver remaining on the roster that is under 6-foot. Tinae will have an opportunity to see the field at slot quickly. According to Pro Football Focus' the Huskies return two of the top four linebackers in the conference in Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon. Already on the roster are Daniel Heimuli, Josh Calvert both top 15 at their positions two years ago. Will Latu's size, speed, and versatility is what UW has produced NFLers Shaq Thompson, Cory Littleton, Keishawn Bierria, and Ben Burr-Kervin. At 6-2, 225 pounds Latu can play several spots in Washington's defensive scheme. Like Thompson and Burr-Kervin, Latu, as one SIAA's most versatile defenders, is an excellent high school running back whose vision an understanding of offensive concepts will help a great deal at the next level. -- Mike Martin, Husky Maven

19. Wisconsin

20. Minnesota

21. ARIZONA STATE

Total Commits: 20

SI99 Commits: 1

Premium Position Commits: 7

The skill position prospects in the Sun Devil class could compete with some of the top programs in the country on its own and few have a bigger trench haul than Herm Edwards' program with nine offensive and defensive linemen already committed. The class of the group begins with SI99 member and elite cornerback Isaiah Johnson but the trio of quarterback Finn Collins and wide receivers Tommi Hill and Junior Alexander have our collective attention as well. Collins is a steady arm while Hill offers a blend of length and explosiveness to compliment the physically imposing and productive Alexander at 6-foot-3. If there is a sleeper in this group we like at this point it's Charles Armstrong, a growing swing offensive line prospect with a basketball background. -- John Garcia, Jr., SI All-American

22. Iowa

23. Maryland

24. Nebraska

25. Florida State

