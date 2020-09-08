Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings: Breaking Down 16-20

The SI All-American Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are public, with specific criteria laid out in how the group was assembled. It's followed by more team-specific breakdowns, one-by-one.

16. Texas

Total Commits: 17

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 6

Like most Big 12 programs, there is a need for instant impact defensive prospects this cycle and the Longhorn haul is very defense-heavy in terms of talent. The secondary group is one of the best in the country at three spots, with a top 10 cornerback, nickel projection and safety all on the commitment list to date in Ishmael Ibraheem, Billy Bowman and JD Coffey, respectively. Ja'Tavion Sanders may develop into a trusted edge rusher in Austin as one of a trio of prospects who could project as pass rushers on the commitment list. On offense, there is speed to burn on the outside in Floridian wideout Jaden Alexis while Juan Davis offers versatility as a jumbo wide receiver or hybrid tight end. Offensive lineman Hayden Conner offers swing potential up front and hit our mark as an honorable mention interior projection. -- John Garcia, Jr., SI All-American

17. Texas A & M

Total Commits: 14

SI99 Commits: 1

Premium Position Commits: 6

QB Eli Stowers is the lone SI99 member for Texas A & M, yet this 14-man haul is solid throughout. Reuben Fatheree is our no. 9 OT, with left tackle traits due to his size and athletic profile. Deuce Harmon is our No. 6 Nickel, yet he could easily work as a field corner in College Station. Our staff also regards IDL Victory Vaka as a quality nose tackle prospect. The Aggies’ class currently features 6 trench players, 4 defensive backs and 2 receivers. Half of Texas A & M’s are in-state prospects and they remain in the mix for several of the top uncommitted Texans on the market. -- Edwin Weathersby II, SI All-American

18. Washington

Total Commits: 15

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 4

Chris Petersen left behind a balanced roster. However, with many early departures at defensive back the Huskies needed to replenish the back end of the defense regularly. Between Zakhair Spears, Dyson McCutcheon, and Vincent Nunley, UW found the size and speed that has produced one of the better defenses year in and year out the past half decade. It's not easy to call another player not named Sam Huard (SIAA's No. 6 QB) the biggest Husky get, but for UW to pick up Jabez Tinae, the SIAA No. 4 slot receiver in the nation, makes it a bit easier.

The Huskies have recruited bigger receivers over the past 4 recruiting cycles and have just 1 receiver remaining on the roster that is under 6-foot. Tinae will have an opportunity to see the field at slot quickly. According to Pro Football Focus' the Huskies return two of the top four linebackers in the conference in Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon. Already on the roster are Daniel Heimuli, Josh Calvert both top 15 at their positions two years ago. Will Latu's size, speed, and versatility is what UW has produced NFLers Shaq Thompson, Cory Littleton, Keishawn Bierria, and Ben Burr-Kervin. At 6-2, 225 pounds Latu can play several spots in Washington's defensive scheme. Like Thompson and Burr-Kervin, Latu, as one SIAA's most versatile defenders, is an excellent high school running back whose vision an understanding of offensive concepts will help a great deal at the next level. -- Mike Martin, Husky Maven

19. Wisconsin

Total Commits: 16

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 6

Wisconsin’s 16-commit class has solid quality, with 6 premium position players. QB Deacon Hill has solid upside, and could be protected by booking tackles JP Benzschawel and Riley Malhlman, a former TE. TJ Bollers is a pass-rusher we like, plus he will be joined by Ayo Adebogun. Ricardo Hallman is the lone CB pledge, yet S Hunter Wohler is our No. 10 prospect at his position. Head coach Paul Chryst excels in run-game coordination, so it should be of note that his class features 3 RB commitments in Jackson Acker, Antwan Roberts and Loyal Crawford. -- Weathersby II

20. Minnesota

Total Commits: 16

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 6

We are higher on this Minnesota class than most for plenty of reasons but the conversation begins in the secondary. Not only does PJ Fleck and company boast two top five nickel projections in Steven Ortiz, Jr. and Avantae Dickerson, but each is firmly in the SI99 ranking. The pair of secondary prospects joining them in the Twin Cities aren't much of a step down, either, in Justin Walley and Darius Green. Quarterback commitment Athan Kaliakmanis is an SI All-American candidate with a great frame, athleticism and enough arm talent to push the ball to all three levels. The Gopher passer of the future will be protected by perhaps the tallest offensive line class haul nationally in Camerson James, Logan Purcell and Austin Barber, each 6-foot-7 or better on paper. -- Garcia, Jr.

