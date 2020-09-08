Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings: Breaking Down 11-15

The SI All-American Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are public, with specific criteria laid out in how the group was assembled. It's followed by more team-specific breakdowns, one-by-one.

Classes 6-10 were broken down here so we consider No. 11-15 below.

11. Notre Dame

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 4

Premium Position Commits: 5

Brian Kelly's latest haul has a chance to finish as a top 10 group on SIAA thanks to hitting some key marks from a positional perspective. Californian Tyler Buchner, an SI99 member, is the class headliner at quarterback with gaudy potential at the position given his arm talent and athleticism. Fellow SI99 members Blake Fisher, an offensive tackle and Gabriel Rubio, one of the top interior defensive line prospects nationally, lead stout groups on the commitment list while Cane Berrong checks in as the nation's No. 1 TE-Y with a sky high floor. The Irish secondary group of big, lengthy and versatile defensive back prospects is one of the best in America with some interchangeability between them, headlined by Philip Riley. We have our eyes on do-it-all athlete and wide receiver projection Lorenzo Styles, Jr. as a senior prospect, too. -- John Garcia, Jr., SI All-American

12. Tennessee

Total Commits: 26

SI99 Commits: 4

Premium Position Commits: 5

Tennessee is off to a fast start to say the least with 26 current commitments. The Vols have addressed multiple needs locking in commitments from four SI99 members. Tennessee’s tight end room will look vastly different next season with SI99 members Hudson Wolfe and Miles Campbell rolling in. The Vols are bringing in key versatility at the linebacker group with SI99 members, Dylan Brooks and Terrence Lewis, both giving Tennessee verbal pledges. They are joined by down-hill striker Aaron Willis. The Vols added dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter over the COVID-19 shutdown, and he will have plenty of skill players to throw it to, as Tennessee holds commitments from multiple SI All-American Candidates. -- Matt Ray, VR2/Volunteer Country

13. Auburn

Total Commits: 13

SI99 Commits: 3

Premium Position Commits: 3

Holding steady at No. 13 is Auburn, indeed with 13 commitments. The Tigers have a trio of SI99 members headed to The Plains, in S Ahmari Harvey, IDL Lee Hunter and RB Armoni Goodwin. Head coach Gus Malzahn is a QB coach at heart, which helps us feel that much more strongly about the fit with QB Dematrius Davis. IOL Jaeden Roberts was seriously considered to make the SI99, as he sits at No. 5 in our IOL rankings. The class features an emphasis on fortifying the fronts and replenishing the secondary. Another theme of Malzahn’s 2021 class is reaching into Florida, as Auburn has 6 commitments from the Sunshine State including the aforementioned Harvey. -- Edwin Weathersby II, SI All-American

14. North Carolina

Total Commits: 16

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 4

Mack Brown and the Tar Heels have a bit of everything on the commitment list, with great execution within state lines with the Tar Heel State accounting for 13 of the 16 pledges to date. It's not a volume play in-state, either, as the elite prospects in the group are relatively local, led by legacy quarterback Drake Maye and edge presence Keeshawn Silver, each members of the SI99. Disruptive linebacker prospect Power Echols and slot receiver type Gavin Blackwell were under consideration for top 10 spots at their positions, nationally, while second-level talent Raneiria Dillworth may eventually develop as a compliment to Silver with inside and out linebacker traits to his name. -- Garcia, Jr.

15. USC

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 2

Premium Position Commits: 5

The USC commitment list is one of the most intriguing right at the top given the quality of its pair of incoming passers in SI99 member Miller Moss and honorable mention QB Jake Garcia. The cerebral Moss has a very high floor while Garcia is more ceiling-centered from a projection and tools standpoint. Beyond the arms and interesting targets in No. 7 slot receiver Quaydarius Davis along with No. 9 TE-Y Lake McRee, the Trojans are amassing great defensive talent to date in the 2021 cycle including top 10 off-ball linebacker and SI99 member Julien Simon, honorable mention IDL talent Jay Toia and a secondary class already featuring four verbal commitments on board. As that Trojan offense continues to ascend, defenders like some on this list have a shot at making an early impression. -- Garcia, Jr.

