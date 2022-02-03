Former Cal Linebacker Evan Tattersall to Continue His Career at UC Davis

The inside linebacker could face Cal in his first game with the Aggies next Sept. 3.

Evan Tattersall, who played parts of four seasons for Cal, will complete his college football career at UC Davis. His debut game could be next Sept. 3, when the Aggies open their season at Cal.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound inside linebacker was part of the Aggies’ spring signing class announced Wednesday.

Tattersall played in 27 games for the Bears, starting seven, five of them this past season. He was replaced in the fifth game by Trey Paster because his production wasn’t what the coaching staff wanted. He started once more, against Arizona after 24 Cal players were ruled out due to COVID-19 protocols, and delivered his only career interception.

The native of Granite Bay entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tattersall finished his Cal career with 56 tackles, including a career-best 10 against Sacramento State last fall.

Many Cal fans will remember Tattersall for the scary moment he experienced as a sophomore in 2019 when he had to be taken off the field by stretcher and went to the hospital after a violent collision on a kickoff against USC. He was released from the hospital that night and returned to action several weeks later.

Tattersall joins a list of former Cal players who have found new football homes this offseason, including RB Christopher Brooks (BYU), OG McKade Mettauer (Oklahoma), WR/KR Nikko Remigio (Fresno State), DE JH Tevis (Indiana) and CB Chigozie Anusiem (Colorado State).

Davis, which plays at the Football Championship Subdivision level, began the 2021 season 8-1 then lost its final three games, including an opening-round FCS playoff game against South Dakota State.

Cover photo of Evan Tattersall (54) by Darren Yamashita, USA Today

Follow Jeff Faraudo of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jefffaraudo