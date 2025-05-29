Cal Sports Report

Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 3 Alex Morgan

Morgan has done TV spots for tires, yogurt, insurance companies, exercise equipment, food delivery services, ChapStick and many more

Jake Curtis

Alex Morgan after her final professional match
Alex Morgan after her final professional match / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

Alex Morgan is one of the top female soccer players in history, and she played four seasons at Cal, earning All-America honors in 2010. Her fame and her TV charisma made her a perfect person for TV commercials, and she did ads for a wide range of products and issues. The sheer number of her TV commercials is why she is at No. 3.

No. 3 Alex Morgan

Morgan has done too many TV commercials to present them all here, and her ads for NordicTrack, Michelob,  Bridgestone tires and McDonald’s can be viewed if you wish.

We’ll start with a commercial for ChapStick

Next is an ad for Grubhub

Here is a rather creative ad from GoGo squeeZ

Of course Morgan did a commercial for Nike

Morgan shared the stage for a short ad for Reese’s

She did another one for Chobani yogurt with a dog as co-star

And one for Nourish

Morgan did the obligatory ad for SportsCenter

And the current commercial featuring Morgan in an Allstate ad can be viewed here. OK, soccer buffs, what is inaccurate about this Alex Morgan penalty kick, besides the fact that it goes ridiculously awry?

The inaccuracy: Morgan always took penalty kicks with her left foot, not the right foot as shown in the commercial. Perhaps that's why the shot went into the street.

