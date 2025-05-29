Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 3 Alex Morgan
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.
Alex Morgan is one of the top female soccer players in history, and she played four seasons at Cal, earning All-America honors in 2010. Her fame and her TV charisma made her a perfect person for TV commercials, and she did ads for a wide range of products and issues. The sheer number of her TV commercials is why she is at No. 3.
No. 3 Alex Morgan
Morgan has done too many TV commercials to present them all here, and her ads for NordicTrack, Michelob, Bridgestone tires and McDonald’s can be viewed if you wish.
We’ll start with a commercial for ChapStick
Next is an ad for Grubhub
Here is a rather creative ad from GoGo squeeZ
Of course Morgan did a commercial for Nike
Morgan shared the stage for a short ad for Reese’s
She did another one for Chobani yogurt with a dog as co-star
And one for Nourish
Morgan did the obligatory ad for SportsCenter
And the current commercial featuring Morgan in an Allstate ad can be viewed here. OK, soccer buffs, what is inaccurate about this Alex Morgan penalty kick, besides the fact that it goes ridiculously awry?
The inaccuracy: Morgan always took penalty kicks with her left foot, not the right foot as shown in the commercial. Perhaps that's why the shot went into the street.
