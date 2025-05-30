Cal Sports Report

Cal Athletes' Top 20 TV Commercials: No. 2 Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers did a ton of commercials, including the "discount double check" series and classic ads with Hans and Franz

Jake Curtis

Aaron Rodgers at a Pro-Am in February 2025
Aaron Rodgers at a Pro-Am in February 2025 / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
We are ranking the top 20 TV commercials featuring current or former Cal athletes. The rankings are based primarily on the appeal of the ads, but the number of commercials involving a particular Cal athlete is given some weight as well.

We’re not sure at the moment whether Aaron Rodgers is a current NFL quarterback or a former NFL quarterback, but we do know he finished ninth in the 2004 Heisman Trophy voting when he was at Cal and has been named NFL MVP four times. He was a popular choice for a variety of TV commercials until he did and said some things that didn’t sit well with the public.  But his history of TV ads, some of which are classic, puts him right near the top of our rankings.

No. 2 Aaron Rodgers

A compilation video of Aaron Rodgers’ TV commercials shows the vast variety of products he represented: State Farm, Ford trucks, Pizza Hut, Packers checking, adidas and Prevea Health Care. And there were others.

Rodgers did so many State Farm commercials that they were grouped according to plot lines – one series was with then-teammate Clay Matthews, another series with his “agent,” a third series with the Chicago Bears fans. An ad for Izod with Colin Jost is in this compilation as well.

Rodgers’ best ads, of course, are the ones with Hans and Franz (Dana Carvey and Kevin Nealon of Saturday Night Live), so we show our favorite one again:

Rodgers even used his "discount double check" move for touchdown celebrations during games. Will we ever see it again?.

Jake Curtis
JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.

