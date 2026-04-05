Cal Women's Gymnastics Bows Out of the NCAA Postseason
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The Cal women’s gymnastics team bowed out of the postseason after finishing fourth at the NCAA West Regional finals in Tempe, Ariz. on Saturday.
No. 3 seed Florida won the four-team regional final, scoring 198.050 points. Also advancing to NCAA Championships is No. 6 Georgia, which finished second with a score of 197.750.
The top two finishers in each of four regionals qualify for the nationals, April 16 and 18 in Fort Worth.
Cal, seeded 14th nationally, posted a team score of 196.975, finishing just behind No. 11 Michigan State, which was third at 197.000.
Tonya Paulsson, a freshman from Sweden who earned regular-season All-America honors, scored 9.950 in the floor exercise, 9.900 on the bars and 9.850 on the balance team.
Junior Annalise Newman-Achee, also a regular-season All-America selection, posted a 9.900 mark on the beam, 9.850 in the floor and the bars.
Sophomore Nya Wiley scored 9.900 on the bars and 9.850 in the vault, while sophomore CJ Keuneke registered a 9.900 in the floor exercise. Senior Casey Brown scored 9.850 on vault and 9.825 on bars.
The Bears, led by first-year coach Geralen Stack-Eaton, advanced to the regional finals after finishing second in the semifinals on Thursday.
This was Cal’s 13th consecutive trip to the NCAA regionals.
No. 2 LSU and No. 7 Stanford qualified for the nationals out of the Baton Rouge regional on Saturday. Two more regional finals are set for Sunday.
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Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics.