Simone Biles Addresses Her Status for 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games

Ever since Simone Biles was competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Olympic gymnast continuously is asked about her plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Will she compete in a fourth Olympics?

Biles answered this question once again on Tuesday when appearing on the Today Show. It sounds like Biles still doesn’t know the answer, but she’s keeping the option open to compete in L.A. in two years.

“I’m still on the health and wellness journey,” Biles said. “Laurent [Landi, her coach] asks me all the time, and if I have to say anything, I’m just like ‘Give me a little bit more time to recover mentally. physically.’ But he’s always like ‘O.K., well, you just give me two years.’ So I feel like we’re coming up on that mark. We got a little bit more of things to do, and then we’ll see.”

Biles is the most-decorated gymnast of all-time at age 28. She has a combined 41 medals from the Olympics and World Championships, with 11 of those coming from the Olympic Games. She won three gold medals in Paris alone, bringing her total to seven Olympic gold medals.

Age is one of the biggest reasons Biles has yet to commit to the 2028 Games. She will be 31 by the time the L.A. Games start, which is considered old in gymnastics. Biles was already deemed the oldest American gymnast to compete at the Olympics in 72 years when she was 27 in Paris. She understandably seems to have concerns about how her body and mind will be then. Biles admitted she was sick for 10 days after the Paris Olympics because of the toll the competition took on her body.

But, competing in her last Olympics in the United States appears to be a tempting aspect for Biles to try to participate in 2028. She’s keeping the door open for now, and fans may get an official answer sometime this year if she chooses to begin or not begin her training.

More on Sports Illustrated