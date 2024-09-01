Collin Morikawa, Alone in 2nd but Five Strokes Back: `I Believe in Myself'
Collin Morikawa continues to play excellent golf at the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.
And world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continues to be just a little bit better.
Morikawa will begin Sunday’s final round of the last leg in the FedEx Cup playoffs alone in second place but five strokes behind Scheffler.
Scheffler is at minus-26 after a third-round 66, while Morikawa is at minus-21 following a 4-under 67 on Saturday. Scheffler, the FedEx Cup points leader, began this event at 10 strokes under par while Morikawa, the 27-year-old Cal grad, was given a four-stroke start.
"Not exactly the moving day that I needed, but I knew this entire week I was going to need something special to come out on top and I'm going to need something very special," Morikawa said. "But I believe in myself, and hopefully that comes out tomorrow.”
Sunday’s winner takes home a $25 million prize. The runner-up earns $12.5 million with $7.5 million going to third.
Morikawa, who has shot 66-63-67 over three days, got within two strokes of Scheffler after he made a birdie putt from just inside 10 feet on the par-5 sixth hole.
Both players were spectacular at the end of the third round, Scheffler converting birdies on 14, 16, 17 and 18. Morikawa was nearly as good, making birdies on 15. 17 and 18.
Morikawa has a four-stroke margin on third-place Sahith Theegala at minus-17. Theegala carded a 66 despite a self-imposed two-stroke penalty he took on the third hole when he lightly touched the sand with his club out of a bunker.
Xander Schauffele began Saturday in third place but now is fourth at 16 under par. Schauffele shot an even-par 71 on Saturday.
Former Cal golfer Byeong Hun An, a 32-year-old South Korean, moved uo from a tie for 25th place after 36 holes to a share of 19th after a third-round 69.