Collin Morikawa, Max Homa at the Top at the Memorial

The two Cal alums are second and third, respectively, trailing first-round leader Ben Griffin

Jeff Faraudo

Max Homa
Max Homa / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A great start for Cal’s two high-profile golfers on Thursday at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

Collin Morikawa shot a first-round 5-under 67 and Max Homa was one stroke back at 4-under 68 against a field of golfers chasing a piece of the $20 million total purse.

Morikawa is alone in second place, two strokes back of Ben Griffin, and Homa has sole possession of third place, three strokes off the pace.

Griffin, a 29-year-old American who missed the cut at this tournament last season, made seven birdies and an eagle against two bogeys. 

Morikawa, ranked No. 4 in the world, opened with a birdie on the first hole and finished with six birdies and one bogey. 

Homa, 34, is attempting to come out of a year-long slump that has seen his world ranking to slide to No. 87. Little more than a year ago, he was No. 5.

He carded six birdies and two bogeys on Thursday.

"I told my coach last night, this is the best my swing has felt in a really long time," Homa told Golfweek. "Then the whole game kind of felt like that. So I just pointed it out, and I guess I didn't need it to, I didn't need to shoot a low number to validate that, but I just, it just feels nice."

Homa would need to climb to a top-60 world ranking to qualify for the U.S. Open, set for June 12-15, and landing a spot in the field appears unlikely.

"I never play well in the U.S. Open anyway," Homa said, "so, if I don't get in it's all good. I just wanted to play because now that I'm a dad I would like to win or something on a Father's Day. But if not I'll just hang out with my son and it will be a great day."

But Homa recently has shown progress and he admitted that a strong opening round at the Memorial confirms that improvement.

“I felt like I had—my game feels about as good as it has in a very, very long time, and I knew that I think that brought some peace, which was nice, not feeling like I needed to do much," he said. "Then, yeah, you get off to a good start like that and it just kind of calms some of the nerves,”

Meanwhile, one-time Cal golfer Byeong Hun An had four bogeys in a span of five holes on the back nine and wound up a 2-over 74 and nine strokes off the lead.

A fourth Cal alum, Michael Kim, had a quadruple-bogey 7 on the par-3 12th hole and skidded to a 6-over 78. That has him tied for 62nd and puts him in peril of missing the cut on Friday.

Behind Morikawa and Homa, three players — Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley and Nick Taylor — share fourth place at 3-under after shooting 69s. 

Defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 2-under 70 and is tied for seventh place.

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

