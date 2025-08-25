Cincinnati Basketball Adds Home Matchup to 2025 Non-Conference Schedule

All Bearcats

Almost finalized.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller gestures to players in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller gestures to players in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Utah Utes, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have locked in another solid non-conference matchup for the 2025-26 basketball season. 

Cincinnati is facing Mount. St. Mary's at home on Sunday, Nov. 16. It will be the second meeting between the schools, with Cincinnati winning the first matchup 69-59 to open the 2010 season.

The Bearcats have just one open non-conference game left on the board with a very strong schedule already laid out, featuring games against top schools like Louisville and Georgia. They have a new frontcourt scorer ready for the action in Jalen Haynes.

"Jalen Haynes is a beast," UC head coach Wes Miller said about Haynes this summer. "He brings a level of physicality to our frontcourt that will translate immediately in the Big 12. He plays with a high motor, he attacks the backboards, and he values winning. Offensively, he brings a diverse and valuable skill set to our team. He can really score, but he also has the ability to generate offensive opportunities for his teammates."

Check out the known non-conference matchups so far:

Nov. 3 - Western Carolina

Nov. 7 - Georgia State

Nov. 11 - Dayton

Nov. 16 - Mount St. Mary's

Nov. 21 - Neutral against Louisville

Dec. 1 - Tarleton State

Dec. 5 - @ Xavier

Dec. 13 - Neutral against Georgia

Dec. 17 - Alabama State

Dec. 21 - Neutral against Clemson

TBD - Eastern Michigan

TBD - NJIT

One other matchup TBD

