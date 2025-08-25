Cincinnati Basketball Adds Home Matchup to 2025 Non-Conference Schedule
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have locked in another solid non-conference matchup for the 2025-26 basketball season.
Cincinnati is facing Mount. St. Mary's at home on Sunday, Nov. 16. It will be the second meeting between the schools, with Cincinnati winning the first matchup 69-59 to open the 2010 season.
The Bearcats have just one open non-conference game left on the board with a very strong schedule already laid out, featuring games against top schools like Louisville and Georgia. They have a new frontcourt scorer ready for the action in Jalen Haynes.
"Jalen Haynes is a beast," UC head coach Wes Miller said about Haynes this summer. "He brings a level of physicality to our frontcourt that will translate immediately in the Big 12. He plays with a high motor, he attacks the backboards, and he values winning. Offensively, he brings a diverse and valuable skill set to our team. He can really score, but he also has the ability to generate offensive opportunities for his teammates."
Check out the known non-conference matchups so far:
Nov. 3 - Western Carolina
Nov. 7 - Georgia State
Nov. 11 - Dayton
Nov. 16 - Mount St. Mary's
Nov. 21 - Neutral against Louisville
Dec. 1 - Tarleton State
Dec. 5 - @ Xavier
Dec. 13 - Neutral against Georgia
Dec. 17 - Alabama State
Dec. 21 - Neutral against Clemson
TBD - Eastern Michigan
TBD - NJIT
One other matchup TBD
